How To String Up An Echo Weed Eater Head The Right Way

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Among the best major brands for string trimmers, not many beat out Echo. It sells a range of different weed eaters, including gas-powered and cordless electric 56V tools, as well as heavy-duty options like the 42.7-cc 2-Stroke Straight Shaft Pro. String trimmers can be one of the most useful tools in your shed in the warmer seasons, but — as anyone who's had to replace the string can tell you — they can also be one of the most frustrating.

Echo's tools don't all use the same types of trimmer heads, and the difficulty level of replacing the string depends on what type of head you're using. Not every Echo tool can use every trimmer head type, and some are better suited for certain string sizes, which include 0.080-inch, 0.095-inch, and 0.105-inch diameters, than others. Ideally, you should always be using whatever line diameter — and head type — Echo specifically recommends for your model to avoid any problems.

The process of replacing the string on an Echo weed eater is relatively simple and shouldn't take you more than a minute or two. However, it's important not to rush and to make sure you're doing each step correctly so that you don't end up with a jam or winding issues once you get to cutting. Here's the right way to string up an Echo weed eater, including those with either bump-feed or Speed-Feed heads.