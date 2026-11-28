While I'm certainly excited about the new Suzuki SV-7 and curious to see whether it can live up to the legacy of the regular SV650, the new bike I'm most excited about coming out of the Suzuki camp in 2027 is the new GSX-10R. Available in two styles, 10R and 10RS, the new full-fairing sportbike from Suzuki is technically a liter bike, but it's not as high-strung as the manufacturer's big bike, the GSX-R1000R.

The GSX-R1000R's engine has a larger bore and a shorter stroke, meaning the new GSX-10R will rev a bit lower and have a bit less power (150.2 hp on the 10R, compared with 192.3 hp on the 1000R), but both bikes are powered by 999cc four-cylinder engines, so there won't be any lopey parallel-twin feelings with the new 10R. The 10R also has a slightly larger fuel tank (4.7 gallons compared to the 1000R's 4.2 gallons), so it can go a bit longer on those days where you just don't want to stop riding.

I think the great part about the new 10R is that it still looks like a high-performance liter bike, but it likely won't have the same sky-high price as the GSX-R1000R. Prices haven't been announced for the 10R and 10RS, but they almost certainly won't cost as much as the 1000R, which currently has an MSRP of $18,939. The new 10R and 10RS are still sleek, though, with the option to get front winglets, as you'd get on a race-bred liter bike, and bold graphics along the fairings.