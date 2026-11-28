9 Of The Most Exciting New Motorcycles Coming In 2027
If it isn't on your radar, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) is a massive motorcycle show (the world's largest motorcycle trade show, according to the hosts) that takes place in Milan, Italy, around this time every year. It features more than just display bikes. There are races, live demonstrations, and a wave of debuts from motorcycle manufacturers. This year, the news coming out of EICMA felt more like a tsunami. The 2026 show was the largest event in its history, with thousands of exhibitors and brands, covering an area of over 300,000 square meters.
From high-revving superbikes to tiny track toys and everything in between, EICMA was the debut stage for a number of redesigned and entirely new bikes coming in 2027. Combine the EICMA announcements with the weeks surrounding it, and you've got a long list of new motorcycles to be excited about heading into 2027. Some will help define brands going forward, while others will strengthen the lineups of already-successful bike makers. Anyone paying close attention to the motorcycle landscape will be excited to see all the new bikes coming out in 2027, but these are the ones that interest me most.
Kawasaki Versys 900 SE LT
The Versys lineup is Kawasaki's destination for adventure bikes. They feature external carriers for your gear, windscreens to protect you on long rides, and several convenience features for long-distance riding. I've extensively ridden both the Versys 650 and the Versys 1100, and between the two of them, I thought there was a significant price and equipment gap: enter the all-new Versys 900.
The starting price for the Versys 650 is $11,284 (including a $685 destination fee), while the Versys 1100 starts at nearly double that price: $20,639. The new Versys 900 nicely bridges that gap at $14,439, and it'll likely bridge the horsepower gap, too. There, the 650 has an adequate 66 hp, and the 1100 offers a whopping 133 hp. Official power specs aren't out on the 900 yet, but it uses the same 948cc inline-four cylinder engine as its lovely Z900 sibling, and in that bike, it's putting out 123 horsepower – only 10 hp less than the 1100.
The Versys 900 has plenty of features for that price, too. The big adjustable windscreen, hand guards, and heated grips are all standard, as are a number of rider aids. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, a 5-inch rider display with smartphone connectivity, and a USB-C port are all included, making the Versys 900 road-trip ready right out of the box.
Suzuki GSX-10R and GSX-10RS
While I'm certainly excited about the new Suzuki SV-7 and curious to see whether it can live up to the legacy of the regular SV650, the new bike I'm most excited about coming out of the Suzuki camp in 2027 is the new GSX-10R. Available in two styles, 10R and 10RS, the new full-fairing sportbike from Suzuki is technically a liter bike, but it's not as high-strung as the manufacturer's big bike, the GSX-R1000R.
The GSX-R1000R's engine has a larger bore and a shorter stroke, meaning the new GSX-10R will rev a bit lower and have a bit less power (150.2 hp on the 10R, compared with 192.3 hp on the 1000R), but both bikes are powered by 999cc four-cylinder engines, so there won't be any lopey parallel-twin feelings with the new 10R. The 10R also has a slightly larger fuel tank (4.7 gallons compared to the 1000R's 4.2 gallons), so it can go a bit longer on those days where you just don't want to stop riding.
I think the great part about the new 10R is that it still looks like a high-performance liter bike, but it likely won't have the same sky-high price as the GSX-R1000R. Prices haven't been announced for the 10R and 10RS, but they almost certainly won't cost as much as the 1000R, which currently has an MSRP of $18,939. The new 10R and 10RS are still sleek, though, with the option to get front winglets, as you'd get on a race-bred liter bike, and bold graphics along the fairings.
Honda Africa Twin
One of the most adventurous bikes on the planet is getting a big series of upgrades for 2027. The Honda Africa Twin. The Africa Twin, known for its impressive off-road prowess, will be available in three trims in 2027, widening the bike's appeal and making it even better at off-roading, while increasing its on-road desirability as well.
The current Africa Twin is powered by a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that makes about 100 hp, but Honda has added some size and power for 2027. It's now using a 1,131cc engine producing 117 hp. New styling is part of the Africa Twin's redesign, too, with new fairings and headlights. There are changes to the underpinnings, like a lighter frame and swingarm, plus a new riding position for better control.
Was that a call for new tech you made? Well, there's plenty of that, too. The new Africa Twin has two massive screens (it looks a bit like having a full tablet mounted on your motorcycle), measuring 5.7 inches and 7 inches, respectively. Connect your phone? Yeah, it can do that too, via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not bad for a motorcycle meant to tackle the dirt. The standard Africa Twin is paired with a new Enduro Sports trim and a revised Adventure Sports trim, all three of which should appeal to slightly different riders who want to specify their bike's focus and expertise. Bring on the adventures!
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440
Harley-Davidson is one of the quintessential American motorcycle brands, and much of its success can be attributed to sales of big, comfy cruisers. Big V-Twin motorcycles like the Road Glide and Street Glide are etched into the minds of Americans as the sort of bikes you take on long, cross-country journeys to seek freedom. But on top of being massive, heavy machines, they're expensive. The Road Glide and Street Glide are both priced at nearly $26,000 in their most basic forms, and even more with limited edition models. To appeal to a larger audience, Harley needs a cheap bike, and that's where the new Sprint 440 comes in.
Weighing less than half of what the big Glide motorcycles do, and costing nearly $20,000 less, the new Sprint 440 is H-D's soon-to-arrive entry-level bike. It will use a 440cc single-cylinder engine that Harley claims will return as high as 80 mpg, but it'll still have the style of a classic Harley cruiser. The estimated price of the 440 here in America will be around $6,000, which should help it to compete with bikes like the Honda Rebel 500, which is currently priced a bit higher. Only time and a thorough test ride will tell whether or not the new Sprint 440 can compete with the Rebel and its ilk, but I'm excited to take one out for a spin.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP
Ducati makes some of the most beautiful and desirable motorcycles on the market today, and the brand's Streetfighter lineup is among the best-looking bikes the Italian builder has ever made. Plus, they're fast. They're expensive, sure, but they're distinct, and the Streetfighter bikes offer the sort of performance that only a few rivals can match.
Ducati views the Streetfighter as its "sportiest" naked bike, and with one look at the specs, you can see why. It weighs just 414 lbs, but it uses a growling 1,103cc 90-degree V4 engine, with a rowdy output of 205 hp. Carbon fiber winglets and mudguards help keep the Streetfighter light, and if you look a bit closer, you'll see the light carbon fiber wheels – a rarity even on expensive cars or motorcycles. The price for all this performance and carbon fiber is a hefty $41,290, including a $1,295 destination fee, but even that big price tag doesn't seem outrageous when you admire all the excellent design details.
CFMoto V4SR-RR Superbike
In stark contrast to an industry giant like Ducati, CFMoto was a relatively small name in the motorcycle world just a few years ago. And while the brand might not be on the lips of every enthusiast at your local bike night, it's certainly becoming more well-known. Bikes like the V4SR-RR will do that for you.
Like the Streetfighter, the CFMoto is powered by a V4 engine, but it's significantly smaller, with only 997 ccs on tap, yet it claims more horsepower, rated at 210. I can't say whether the V4SR-RR has the same attention to detail as the Ducati, but it definitely has the numbers down. What's more, it's a slick-looking bike with all the proper angles and aggressive bodywork lines you'd expect from an expensive superbike.
All the usual high-performance suspects are present as well: Brembo brakes, Pirelli tires, Öhlins suspension, and an Akrapovič exhaust. If you're not sure you can trust buying such a high-performance motorcycle from an unknown brand, those established names should help build confidence.
CFMoto claims that it'll hit a top speed of 315 kph (195.7 mph), which well exceeds the artificially induced limit on some other bikes that still adhere to motorcycling's unspoken rule of speed limitations. Unfortunately, we don't know just how much it'll cost to get up to that speed. Prior to EICMA, the V4-powered CFMoto superbike was just a prototype. Now it's officially a production bike, but they're not releasing pricing details just yet.
BMW F 450 RR
Not every exciting bike has to be capable of ripping through triple-digit speeds on a regular basis. Small displacement motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR prove that there's still quite a bit of fun to be had down the line from big, powerful bikes, and at a fraction of the cost. Hopefully, the new 2027 BMW F 450 RR will provide that kind of fun.
With body styling and front winglets that look plucked out of MotoGP, the F 450 RR looks the part of bigger bikes like its BMW sibling, the S 1000 RR. Instead of a starting price of over $30,000, though, the F 450 RR will start at just $8,610 (including a $795 destination fee) when it goes on sale mid-2027. And that price includes the 600-mile break-in service for free. It's not a stripped-down bike, either. The F 450 RR comes with a 6.5-inch rider display and multiple selectable rider modes. It's powered by a 420cc two-cylinder engine that produces 48 hp and 32 lb-ft of torque. That should be more than enough to move it, since the bike weighs only 390 pounds. It may be small, but it's also pretty mighty.
Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor
This motorcycle is technically still in the concept stage, but inching closer to production. The first thing that's unique about Honda's V3R 900 E-Compressor is its engine layout. A V3, with the cylinders organized two in the front portion of the V and one in the rear, has existed before, but it's exceedingly rare.
The second part of the unique powertrain is the forced induction provided by an electronically controlled compressor. It's not technically a turbocharger, since it isn't driven by exhaust gas, but it will add power to the V3 engine, which should help bring the powertrain up to higher levels of grunt. Some motorcycles have been supercharged, and a few have even been turbocharged, but Honda says this is the first one with an electronically controlled compressor.
No longer labeled as a prototype or wearing camouflage body panels, and now named as a production model in Honda's press releases, it's possible we could see a road-going version of this bike by the end of 2027. I'll keep my fingers crossed.
Yamaha Ténéré 4 Concept
Yamaha calls the Ténéré 4 "an ongoing development project for a light and agile A2 Adventure model as Yamaha looks to further expand their Adventure line-up in coming years. That A2 bit, for you non-European residents, means the bike will be limited to 47 hp, with a minimum engine size of 245 cc. The Ténéré 4's engine will likely be a bit bigger — considering the "4" in the name.
The distinct displacement of the Ténéré 4 hasn't been released yet, but Yamaha says it'll be powered by an all-new single-cylinder engine. Two Ténéré motorcycles are currently available in Yamaha's lineup: the Ténéré 700 and the Ténéré 700 World Raid, both of which use Yamaha's 689cc CP2 engine, so there's definitely room beneath it in the lineup. The smaller Ténéré 4 concept has the potential to open up the adventure market to a less seasoned buyer, especially if it can be priced properly.