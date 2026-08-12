2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Review: Can An Affordable Daily-Rider Also Be A Road-Trip Hero?

The best use I can think of for a touring motorcycle of any kind is to go to some far-off destination with winding roads and experience the most beautiful landscapes possible, all with an open-air experience. So, that's exactly what I set out to do on the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: headed north out of Los Angeles, pointed towards Kings Canyon National Park. It's about 250 miles from my front door to the entrance of the park, and once I arrived, there was all sorts to explore from the back of the Versys.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Kawasaki loaned me their middleweight sport touring bike, and for a few weeks I'd been riding it around Los Angeles. It provided a tall, commanding view of the road. It had hard cases large enough to hold some groceries and an extra jacket for cool weather. And from what I could tell, it was comfortable enough to tackle most rough city commutes, so it was likely up to the task of transporting me over 500 miles.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

In the middleweight world, bikes like the Versys 650 typically lack premium features as standard–stuff like cruise control, center stands, heated grips, and USB ports–but they're way less expensive than big bikes like the Versys 1100. If you can do without the extra amenities, you might save a bit of cash. But after a long weekend in the saddle, even without the premium feel of a larger, more-expensive bike, I was a believer in this middleweight and its can-do attitude.