Who Makes The Best Motorcycle Helmet? We Tested Full-Face Models From 3 Top Brands

There are dozens of different criteria that riders can use to select a helmet. Safety ratings should probably be right at the top of reasons to buy (or not buy) one, though. Basic helmet safety starts with a Department of Transportation (DOT) safety rating — a requirement for all road-legal helmets in the United States — but it graduates from there to safety tests from Snell and the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE).

Those safety standards are where I start the search for all my helmets, and how I've guided my helmet purchases for nearly two decades of motorcycling. It's a choice that likely saved my life in a big freeway wreck in my 20s and I won't buy or use helmets with less than the latest Snell or ECE ratings.

However, there are still some significant differences between well-rated helmets on the market today. Fit, finish, features, high-tech add-ons, and aesthetics all matter too. With all those elements in mind, I went hunting for some of the best full-face helmets — my personal preference among the different types of motorcycle helmet — currently available.

These are my favorites currently available in the $600 to $800 price range, that have the highest safety ratings to go along with excellent comfort. And I've even thrown in a future helmet for good measure, hoping that it'll make the list in 2027. This is where I ended up.