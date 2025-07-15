5 Things To Look For When Buying A Motorcycle Helmet Online

Once upon a time, you had to go to a specialty brick and mortar shop to buy your riding gear. Nowadays, motorcycle helmets from top brands are available for purchase online. While bikes and helmets go hand in hand, that wasn't always the case. The first motorcycle was created by German inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach in 1885, but the motorcycle helmet was born a whopping 29 years after the first motorcycle entered the scene. In 1914, Eric Gardner, a British physicist who worked on a racetrack's medical team, wanted to figure out a way to try to protect riders from head injuries.

With some effort, Gardner's idea clicked with the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), and helmets were made mandatory for riders taking part in the 1914 Isle of Man TT races. The result was no concussions or head injuries in the 1914 Isle of Man race because of the new helmets. Later, as motorcycle helmets became popular, specialized manufacturers also entered the scene, with AGV being the first motorcycle helmet brand. Currently, SMK is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycle helmets. The global motorcycle helmet market is worth billions and it only continues to grow, and the full-face helmet segment dominates the space.

However, buying a helmet online is a bit different from buying one from a store. If you're thinking about adding one to your virtual cart, here are five important things that you should consider before buying a motorcycle helmet online.