5 Things To Look For When Buying A Motorcycle Helmet Online
Once upon a time, you had to go to a specialty brick and mortar shop to buy your riding gear. Nowadays, motorcycle helmets from top brands are available for purchase online. While bikes and helmets go hand in hand, that wasn't always the case. The first motorcycle was created by German inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach in 1885, but the motorcycle helmet was born a whopping 29 years after the first motorcycle entered the scene. In 1914, Eric Gardner, a British physicist who worked on a racetrack's medical team, wanted to figure out a way to try to protect riders from head injuries.
With some effort, Gardner's idea clicked with the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), and helmets were made mandatory for riders taking part in the 1914 Isle of Man TT races. The result was no concussions or head injuries in the 1914 Isle of Man race because of the new helmets. Later, as motorcycle helmets became popular, specialized manufacturers also entered the scene, with AGV being the first motorcycle helmet brand. Currently, SMK is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycle helmets. The global motorcycle helmet market is worth billions and it only continues to grow, and the full-face helmet segment dominates the space.
However, buying a helmet online is a bit different from buying one from a store. If you're thinking about adding one to your virtual cart, here are five important things that you should consider before buying a motorcycle helmet online.
Know your fit
When purchasing a helmet online, you won't get to try it on until it arrives at your doorstep. While you can easily purchase other motorcycle gear, such as a motorcycle jacket, based on your size, helmets are a bit different. Helmets come in various shapes to fit every head shape: round oval, intermediate oval, and long oval. If you don't know your head size, wrap a tape measure starting just above your eyebrows and to the thickest point on the back of your head and use this measurement to check the helmet's size chart provided online.
When you do finally try the helmet on, it should be a little tight but not painfully snug. If you feel a slight amount of pressure around your entire head — not just in specific spots — then it's more than likely the ideal fit. Wear it for around 15 to 30 minutes, and if the helmet you ordered fits the bill, then congratulations, you got a perfectly fitting helmet.
Also, when buying a helmet online in 2025, don't assume it will be the same size as the helmet you got back in 1995. Over the years, you might have gained or lost weight, changed hairstyles, or bought a totally wrong-fitting helmet, which are some of the popular reasons for sizing issues. If you're not sure, visit a helmet shop, get your size measured by a trained professional, and then go home and order the helmet you want.
Safety ratings
Once you've decided if you want a full-face, dual-sport, half-shell, modular, or open-face helmet, and after you figure out the proper fit, you'll want to check out safety ratings. Before you purchase a motorcycle helmet online, you should verify that it has received official approval. Look for DOT, ECE, Snell, and SHARP certification symbols on the back.
Department of Transportation (DOT), sets the most basic certification of helmet standards in the United States. The European Commission for Europe (ECE) is another safety rating that is recognized in over 50 countries. ECE is a bit stricter than DOT and includes comprehensive testing of shell penetration, quality of chin strap, impact testing, and checks to ensure that add-ons like visors and cameras don't compromise the safety standards of the helmet. An ECE-approved helmet without DOT certification doesn't meet federal safety standards in the U.S. The latest ECE certification is the ECE22.06.
Snell certification is replaced every five years; the current one is M2025. It evaluates helmets for high-velocity crashing, multi-impact testing, structural stability, and rigidity of the shell. It is usually focused on helmet models used in racetracks. SHARP is a relatively new certification based in the U.K. It provides a safety rating to each helmet by performing multi-point impact testing, similar to the Global NCAP rating for cars.
Return and exchange policy
When buying a motorcycle helmet from a store, you almost always have the option to return or exchange the product in person without issue. While online retailers also offer flexible return and exchange policies, it is very important to check this information because some sellers, especially on marketplaces like Amazon, do not offer returns at all.
Customer support is also another key area that you should check when buying a helmet online. Some of the popular online marketplaces for helmet purchases that offer flexible return and exchange policies include RevZilla, Cycle Gear, Sporbiketrackgear, Amazon, The Helmet Shop, etc. For instance, The Helmet Shop allows you to return your helmet for any reason within 30 days from the receipt date and won't hit you with a restocking fee.
On the other hand, RevZilla and Cycle Gear have a return policy that allows you to return the product in its original packaging and tags within 90 days of delivery of the item. While there is no restocking fee on both marketplaces, you will have to pay the return shipping fee out of your own pocket to send the product back to their respective warehouses. On Amazon, make sure to check the seller's return/refund policies and choose the one that gives you the option of hassle-free returns.
Real-world reviews
You can find a helmet's technical specifications online, but those don't necessarily paint a full picture. When it comes to a motorcycle helmet, it's also helpful to seek out reviews by people who have used it in the real world. Presuming it is a relatively popular helmet, you should be able to pull up a number of articles and videos that break down the pros and cons of the product. Just be cautious of paid sponsorship reviews, as they may not reflect genuine experience.
You'll want to pay close attention to reviews that mention pressure points, wind noise, ventilation, FOV (field of vision), padding feel, chin strap quality, safety ratings, etc. Don't go for videos or articles that simply rehash specifications in fancy words without hands-on experience. Some of the trusted YouTube channels for helmet reviews include Champion Helmets, RevZilla, FortNine, and FortaMoto. If you prefer reading, check out websites such as Web Bike World, Motorcycle.com, RevZilla, Cycle World, Rider Magazine, etc. These websites provide detailed hands-on impressions and long-term usage reviews of helmets.
Since helmets take time to break in, online buying may not give you the liberty to keep the helmet and test it for several days. It's never a bad idea to research the product that you want to purchase online. Another tip? Go through the negative review and cross-check with the above-mentioned platforms. Also, pay attention to recurring complaints to make a confident purchase.
Check the manufacturing date
If you have a motorcycle helmet from 10 years ago, you might be long overdue for an update. While there is no hard and fast rule, many manufactures suggest swapping out your helmet after five years. Of course, if your helmet is worn out after only a couple of years, it's a good idea to replace it then rather than wait until you hit the five-year mark.
Furthermore, if your helmet incurs any kind of damage or has been involved in an accident, then it is definitely time to say goodbye and get a new one. A small stone chip won't do much damage or affect the protection of your helmet. Also, over time, the materials, such as the shock-absorbing EPS or the EPP foam, when exposed to heat, cold, and moisture, can degrade, ultimately compromising the helmet's integrity.
So, when buying online, make sure to always check the manufacturing date of the helmet. It should be printed inside the helmet on a small label, or it should be mentioned in the product specification section. Many online stores mention whether a helmet is an old or new stock. While the discount may be tempting, try to avoid purchasing an older stock.