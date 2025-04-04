Here's How You Can Quickly Break In Your Motorcycle Helmet
Riding a motorcycle is freedom on two wheels, with the open road ahead and the wind in your face. But before you can fully enjoy the experience, you need to get the helmet right, and that means not only buying a good brand, but also getting one that feels good when you wear it. Whether you're a veteran rider or buying your first motorcycle, wearing a comfortable helmet can make all the difference between a fun, relaxing day and a pounding headache when you get home. So how can you break in a helmet that's stiff and uncomfortable?
A quick and easy way involves using a deflated soccer ball, preferably a smaller size. Simply insert the ball into your helmet with the hole facing you, then use a hand pump to inflate it. Once it's partly inflated, leave the helmet overnight and by the next day, you should feel a difference in how it fits.
But if you give this method a try, be sure not to inflate the ball to its full capacity. Doing so could mean pushing the helmet's interior too far and actually compromising it. If that happens, the helmet may no longer fit your head properly, putting you at risk for serious injury in case of an accident.
There are several ways to break in your motorcycle helmet
Inflating a mini soccer ball inside your motorcycle helmet is a quick and simple way to help you break it in for a more comfortable fit. But if you don't want to risk affecting your helmet's functionality, there are other methods to try, and they're all just as easy.
In a 2008 thread on Kawi Forums, riders dove into the topic, with one person suggesting using a sweatshirt inside the helmet instead of a ball. Just set the helmet up overnight, ride the next day, and repeat for two days in a row. Once the pads form to your face, you should be good to go. In a 2022 Reddit thread, users also brainstormed the topic and offered some ideas that included everything from installing new pads inside the helmet, to simply wearing it around the house. One person pointed out that while a helmet is typically uncomfortable to put on and take off, it should be easy to wear.
This means that instead of trying to find ways to make your helmet more bearable, it may just be that you need a bigger size. Whether you buy a basic helmet or one built with high-tech, it's important to be comfortable and safe every time you ride.