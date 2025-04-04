Here's How You Can Quickly Break In Your Motorcycle Helmet

Riding a motorcycle is freedom on two wheels, with the open road ahead and the wind in your face. But before you can fully enjoy the experience, you need to get the helmet right, and that means not only buying a good brand, but also getting one that feels good when you wear it. Whether you're a veteran rider or buying your first motorcycle, wearing a comfortable helmet can make all the difference between a fun, relaxing day and a pounding headache when you get home. So how can you break in a helmet that's stiff and uncomfortable?

A quick and easy way involves using a deflated soccer ball, preferably a smaller size. Simply insert the ball into your helmet with the hole facing you, then use a hand pump to inflate it. Once it's partly inflated, leave the helmet overnight and by the next day, you should feel a difference in how it fits.

But if you give this method a try, be sure not to inflate the ball to its full capacity. Doing so could mean pushing the helmet's interior too far and actually compromising it. If that happens, the helmet may no longer fit your head properly, putting you at risk for serious injury in case of an accident.