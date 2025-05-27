How Much Power Does The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Have & How Fast Can It Go?

Adventure bikes are having a moment. Lots of motorcycle manufacturers are building and selling adventure bikes that can ride across any terrain. With long-travel suspension, upright seating positions, and sometimes even knobby tires, these bikes can get you to and from work on the weekdays, but will also transport you to remote campsites on the weekends — or at least that's the idea. Yamaha offers two bikes in their Touring category: the Tracer 9 and the Ténéré 700. The Tracer 9 is a bit more of a long-distance touring bike meant for on-road travel, but the Ténéré is aimed at buyers who want increased dirt capability — styling updates for the 2025 Ténéré 700 even include some changes to evoke images of the extreme Dakar Rally.

With all its off-road styling, however, you might be wondering how the Ténéré does on paved roads. It's powered by a 689cc parallel-twin (two-cylinder) engine known as the CP2 — the same engine powering the Yamaha YZF-R7, where it outputs between 65 and 70 hp. When Cycle World put a 2023 Ténéré on a dyno, it made 61.68 hp at 9,040 rpm and 42.45 lb-ft of torque at 6,470 rpm. That's a respectable amount of power for a bike that weighs just 459 pounds, according to Yamaha. It's enough power, in fact, for some riders to achieve top speeds of 128 mph on the open road.