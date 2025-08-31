Why Do MotoGP Racers Stick Their Legs Out?

There are a lot of physical moves made on the back of a motorcycle during a race. Riding motorcycles around a racetrack requires a ton of interaction between the rider and motorcycle, with racers controlling the bike's direction and stability with every inch of their body. There are basic techniques for new riders like countersteering at slow speeds, but high-speed maneuvers go much further.

Riders lean off the bike far enough to drag a knee for stability, sometimes even far enough to drag their elbows or shoulders through high-speed corners. Motorcycle racers use the bike and their body to achieve maximum speed and hopefully end up on the podium. For some reason, though, lots of riders in MotoGP stick their legs out, way off the bike. Arguably, MotoGP is the top race series for road bikes; it's essentially F1 on motorcycles. So to see the world's fastest riders sticking their legs out, it begs the question: Why?

"Leg dangling," as referred to in MotoGP, is sticking a leg out during braking, especially when a rider is decelerating from high speeds. The extra wind resistance helps slow the rider down, but it also has some other interesting effects. According to MotoGP riders, dangling a leg lowers a rider's center of gravity, taking some of the weight of braking off their wrists. It also provides stability for riders as they enter corners.