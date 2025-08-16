What Is Countersteering On A Motorcycle And Why Is It So Important?

To properly control a motorcycle, a rider must have a combination of skills and proficiency in riding techniques. That includes countersteering, a technique that involves briefly turning the handlebars opposite to the intended direction. The physics behind countersteering is based on a momentary destabilization of the motorcycle's balance. Combined with the motorcycle's inertia and centripetal force, this causes the motorcycle and the rider's center of mass to shift or lean.

To safely perform a countersteer on a motorcycle, a rider needs to be traveling above 12mph, as the technique requires gyroscopic stability to begin and sustain the lean. Gently push the handlebars opposite of the desired direction, while also pulling on the correct side, as this would cause the motorcycle to lean and go in the intended direction. The further the handlebar is pushed towards the opposite direction, the greater the lean angle will be, so once the preferred lean angle is achieved, the handlebars can then be eased to the correct direction of the turn.