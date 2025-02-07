5 Cool Features Of MotoGP Helmets
A helmet is arguably the most important piece of gear to take when going on a motorcycle ride. This is especially true for MotoGP riders, who often race down the track at speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour. Unlike many other motorsports, where roll cages and similar structures protect racers, MotoGP tests its riders against the surrounding environment as much as it pits its racers against each other. As such, every piece of protective gear is crucial.
The helmets used in these races — while not as advanced as, for instance, those worn by pilots of F-35s – are significantly more sophisticated than everyday motorcycle helmets. They are designed to not only minimize head and brain injuries during race-related accidents, but to make the racing experience better.
MotoGP helmets offer several features that make them some of the safest one can wear. With high regulatory standards, exceptional impact protection, lightweight materials, external aerodynamic features, and options such as sound systems and tinted visors, these helmets are more than just the typical headgear you might find at your local motorcycle gear store. However, their features do more than enhance safety and improve the riding experience. The integration of these technologies and their functionality showcase some of the most impressive innovations in helmet engineering. Let's take a look at these helmet features and discover what makes them so cool.
MotoGP helmets meet higher safety standards
Normal motorcycle helmets already undergo several safety checks to ensure they're fit for the road. Since a helmet is more than just an accessory and often means the difference between life and death, companies make sure to include three different layers in their construction, each designed to enhance the helmet's protection capabilities.
The outer shell can be made from a number of materials depending on the manufacturer's budget. One of the most economical is polycarbonate, while premium options include carbon fiber and fiberglass. The second layer consists of foam that absorbs impact. Expanded polystyrene is a common choice. The third layer is comfort padding for a good fit. This layer can also vary by budget, but most helmets use a breathable fabric that reduces chafing.
While MotoGP helmets follow more or less the same construction philosophy, they are held to higher safety standards, which the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) introduced in 2019. MotoGP helmets already have to meet one of three internationally recognized standards: the Japanese Industrial Standards, the Economic Commission for Europe, or Snell, in the U.S. But to earn FIM certification, the helmet must then pass tests that mimic conditions found on the MotoGP track. The process includes impact and penetration tests, each aiming to ensure that the helmet will significantly lower the risk of a rider suffering a skull fracture or brain damage.
They are extremely light, aerodynamic, and protective against impact
MotoGP helmets are made from some of the best materials in the industry, including fiberglass, Kevlar, carbon fiber, titanium, and resin. The outer layer is made of one or a mix of these materials, providing maximum protection against any impact on the track. The second layer includes multi-density foam liners between the outside shell and the fabric that fits around the rider's head. The foam is top-of-the-line, varying in density according to the different parts of the head that it protects. The outer shell is also incredibly lightweight thanks to the materials used, ensuring racers can focus on the race without worrying about the weight of their helmet.
Additionally, these helmets are built to be as aerodynamic as possible, reducing drag while on the track. Some, like the one used by Marc Márquez, have rear spoilers as part of their outer silhouette, which significantly limits lift during a race. A typical MotoGP helmet should slice through the air with as little resistance as possible, since aerodynamic performance is as important as weight and impact protection and can dictate who crosses the finish line first. Helmets like the AGV Pista GP RR, worn by Valentino Rossi, are some of the best when considering aerodynamics.
They are comfortable and connected
Comfort is another essential pillar that makes MotoGP helmets exceptional. The third helmet layer addresses this concern by ensuring the helmet fits snugly around the rider's head. The material used in MotoGP helmets promotes great ventilation, preventing the racer from overheating inside their helmet during the race. Some helmets feature removable cheek pads customized to the needs of individual racers, while others include moisture-wicking liners that keep the racer dry. Other MotoGP helmets, such as those from AGP, elevate comfort even further by incorporating hydration systems, such as a drinking valve linked to water stored on the rider's back.
MotoGP helmets also integrate sound systems into their construction, allowing riders to communicate with their crew. Additionally, the helmets have visors equipped with tear-off strips, limiting the chances of dust building up. After all, you won't perform at your best if you can't perceive your surroundings effectively. They also feature an anti-fog coating, a glare-reducing tint, and impact-resistant material to protect the rider from any flying debris.
MotoGP is one of the most storied sports, with a history dating back to 1949 and moments that have significantly shaped fast-paced motorcycle racing today. The sport has unique habits and rituals, such as racers wearing nose tape while zooming down the track or iconic, eye-catching liveries like Kenny Roberts' black, white, and yellow colors. While some might consider its helmets niche and expensive, most agree they are among the best in all motorsport.