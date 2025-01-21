The Reason Why MotoGP Riders Tape Their Nose
In the world of MotoGP, speed and style always meld in the most majestic way possible. From the timeless, iconic motorcycle liveries and the energetic riders to the roaring crowds and dark, inviting asphalt, each race is usually a kaleidoscope of culture sure to leave anyone breathless. The riders themselves usually bring their own unique flair to these events, including taping their noses. Why do many of them do it, and is it more than simply a fashion choice?
MotoGP riders have been known to have all sorts of practices that the uninitiated might consider odd. Most MotoGP riders stick their legs out while turning corners, while others, like Marco Bezzecchi, tape their noses for each of their races. While it is definitely an interesting fashion choice that has grown on many MotoGP fans, the real reason behind it is more than aesthetic appeal. Riders taping their noses has to do with regulating breathing during high-octane races. Brow-raising? Yes. Sensible? Let's find out.
Nose tape keeps the nasal passages open
For a world filled with style that requires one to freeze just to admire everything, MotoGP sees some of the fastest-moving vehicles in today's automotive industry. Its engines alone, like the one Yamaha uses in its YZR-M1, push out horsepower north of 250, which may sound really cool until you're behind the handlebars of the bikes using these beasts and literally can't breathe. Yes, MotoGP racers have to contend with high speeds that equal high pressure on their faces due to the strong wind blowing in the opposite direction. This pressure forces their nostrils to narrow, which can make breathing difficult.
Since the riders must continue racing despite not being able to breathe well, external help is needed. Enter the nasal tape/strip, which is typically a thin, rectangular patch snapped at the top of the nose. This stiff strip has adhesive on either side, allowing it to stick to the rider's nose. When applied, the tape's tension pinches and holds the nostrils open, helping the rider take deeper breaths. These tapes come in many varieties, from different sizes and adhesive strengths to color and material types. Despite this, there are other alternatives to nasal tapes that are just as popular within the MotoGP racing scene.
Alternatives to nasal strips and tapes
Nasal tapes have been around for decades, growing in popularity in the 1990s. Although they are pretty popular in MotoGP, you might see some riders, such as Robin Mulhauser, use other alternatives, like nose dilators. These help achieve the same effect as nasal tapes but work in a slightly different manner.
Unlike nasal tapes, which only include strips in their make and are placed over the nose, dilators are inserted into the nostrils, keeping the nose open from the inside. With an opened nasal passage, more air can be inhaled while racing, bolstering the rider's concentration and, therefore, performance. However, although these two tools have the same use, another glaring difference sets them apart from each other. While riders can use nasal dilators repeatedly due to their construction, they can only use each piece of nasal tape once, after which it becomes useless and must be thrown away.