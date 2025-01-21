The Reason Why MotoGP Riders Tape Their Nose

In the world of MotoGP, speed and style always meld in the most majestic way possible. From the timeless, iconic motorcycle liveries and the energetic riders to the roaring crowds and dark, inviting asphalt, each race is usually a kaleidoscope of culture sure to leave anyone breathless. The riders themselves usually bring their own unique flair to these events, including taping their noses. Why do many of them do it, and is it more than simply a fashion choice?

MotoGP riders have been known to have all sorts of practices that the uninitiated might consider odd. Most MotoGP riders stick their legs out while turning corners, while others, like Marco Bezzecchi, tape their noses for each of their races. While it is definitely an interesting fashion choice that has grown on many MotoGP fans, the real reason behind it is more than aesthetic appeal. Riders taping their noses has to do with regulating breathing during high-octane races. Brow-raising? Yes. Sensible? Let's find out.