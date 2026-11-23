If there's one place on Earth that's universally known as "that one region where American cars are made," it's Michigan. The Great Lakes State served as the headquarters of dozens of automakers throughout the years, ranging from early pioneers in the 1890s to the Big Three today. Bluntly, almost every major American automotive company has called Michigan home at some point in its life, hence why Detroit is nicknamed "Motor City." So formulating an exhaustive list of every single one of these manufacturers and their histories would easily fill a book.

Plenty of defunct companies like AMC, Packard, Hudson, Checker, and the dozens of smaller startups throughout the early 20th century, all called Michigan home. A lot of it is centered around Detroit, naturally, but other places like Grand Rapids and, most famously, Dearborn also appear in company address logs, past and present. Then you have all the subsidiary manufacturers, both defunct and present — everyone under Ford like Lincoln and Mercury; GM has Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and so on; and Chrysler Corporation boasts Dodge, Ram Trucks, and all the rest of its roster.

Rather than addressing each of these marques individually, we'll instead incorporate them into the broader umbrella of each of the Big Three. Moreover, there's a couple of extras — much like the early 20th century, the 21st century has brought a number of startups to the region, capitalizing on the skilled labor, rich history, and available corporate and raw resources in the area. EVs and alternative fuel vehicles, along with countercultural movements against the bloating of new cars, both center (at least in-part) in Michigan. Let's explore this automotive giant and see what it's producing today.