Who Makes Ram Trucks And Where Are They Built?

In recent years, Ram trucks have consistently performed well in the U.S. market. According to the 2024 sales data from Statista, Ram sold over 370,000 units, ranking third among the top five best-selling trucks. The Ford F-Series led the list with 730,000 units sold, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado at 540,000 units. Within Ram's lineup, the Ram 1500 stood out as the top-selling model, with first-quarter sales alone reaching 89,147 units despite its premium price tag of $40,275.

Advertisement

It's likely that the brand's latest offering, the 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, which earned our Editor's Choice badge in January, will perform just as well. Although priced higher at $46,875 for the Tradesman model, plus an additional $4,690 for the Warlock package — which includes upgrades like the thicker 18-inch wheels — it looks very appealing to modern truck enthusiasts.

Ram is also preparing to launch several new models, including the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, a plug-in hybrid, and the redesigned 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500, which were unveiled in January 2025 at the Detroit Auto Show. These new releases have sparked considerable buzz around the brand, with growing curiosity about who is behind the manufacturing of its vehicles and how Ram plans to meet the rising demand for its trucks in 2025.

Advertisement