Who Makes Ram Trucks And Where Are They Built?
In recent years, Ram trucks have consistently performed well in the U.S. market. According to the 2024 sales data from Statista, Ram sold over 370,000 units, ranking third among the top five best-selling trucks. The Ford F-Series led the list with 730,000 units sold, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado at 540,000 units. Within Ram's lineup, the Ram 1500 stood out as the top-selling model, with first-quarter sales alone reaching 89,147 units despite its premium price tag of $40,275.
It's likely that the brand's latest offering, the 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, which earned our Editor's Choice badge in January, will perform just as well. Although priced higher at $46,875 for the Tradesman model, plus an additional $4,690 for the Warlock package — which includes upgrades like the thicker 18-inch wheels — it looks very appealing to modern truck enthusiasts.
Ram is also preparing to launch several new models, including the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, a plug-in hybrid, and the redesigned 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500, which were unveiled in January 2025 at the Detroit Auto Show. These new releases have sparked considerable buzz around the brand, with growing curiosity about who is behind the manufacturing of its vehicles and how Ram plans to meet the rising demand for its trucks in 2025.
Who makes the Ram trucks?
Compared to the likes of Ford and Chevrolet, Ram is a fairly new automotive company. As a brand for trucks, Ram's lineage dates back to 1981 when Chrysler named its pickup trucks the "Dodge RAM." This went on for almost three decades until Chrysler decided in 2009 to make Ram a brand of its own. And thus, the Ram-branded trucks were born.
By removing Ram from the Dodge nameplate, Chrysler established two separate entities with different specializations. The Dodge brand focused on performance vehicles like muscle cars and SUVs. On the other hand, Ram was devoted to manufacturing durable and highly capable trucks. The rebranding made it possible for Ram to target the "real truck" customers instead of convincing casual buyers to switch to bigger vehicles.
However, Ram's status as a standalone Chrysler brand did not last long. A merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA led to the formation of Stellantis in 2021. From then on, Ram trucks have been manufactured by its new parent company.
Ram's product lineup includes full-size pickup trucks like the Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500, alongside commercial vehicles like the ProMaster City and ProMaster vans. Whether it's a heavy-duty work truck or a high-end luxury pickup, Ram trucks are known to meet diverse needs while offering reliable, high-performance options for customers worldwide.
Where are Ram trucks built?
Ram relies only on two production facilities to supply trucks for the North American market. One is the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan, and the other is the Saltillo Assembly Plant in Mexico. The Sterling Heights facility is responsible for the production of the Ram 1500 Quad Cab, which comfortably seats five, and the Crew Cab, which seats up to six passengers, thanks to its three-person capacity in the front.
The Ram 1500 Classic was previously manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly, which is also located in Michigan. However, Stellantis discontinued the model in 2024 and even laid off 2,450 employees from the facility as a result. The building is still operational, assembling the Jeep Wagoneer/Wagoneer L and the Grand Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer L.
The Saltillo Plant is the bigger assembly line, spanning around 49 acres. It is in charge of making Ram's heavy-duty and commercial trucks, including the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 heavy-duty trucks and the DX Chassis Cab variants. This is also where Ram assembles its Ram ProMaster van. In October 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ram was expanding its Mexican facility so it could also produce its famous 1500 pickups.