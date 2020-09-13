2021 Ram 1500 Classic gains Warlock All-Terrain package

Ram has continued to sell the fourth-generation 1500 truck alongside the new fifth-generation truck, which is a cheaper alternative for truck shoppers on a budget. This has proven very successful for Dodge as the Ram 1500 Classic has been very popular with buyers, and one of the most popular trim packages on the truck has been the Warlock model. The only downside to the Warlock model for many buyers is that it came with rather basic wheels.

Reports indicate that Ram intends to introduce a new Warlock All-Terrain package, which will be order code ASJ for the 2021 model year. The package includes Yokahama LT265/70R17E all-terrain tires, a full-size spare, wheel center hubs, front and rear all-weather floor mats, and 17 x 8 matte black “Rebel” aluminum wheels that were seen on the fourth-generation Ram Rebel pickup.

The new wheels would certainly make the truck look better and possibly keep buyers from having to begin immediately looking for aftermarket wheels. The all-terrain tires should make for better traction when off-roading in the truck. Other features of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock including a black grill with bold lettering, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, a one-inch factory lift kit, black fender flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps, LED taillamps, black badging, tow hooks, special hood decals, heavy-duty rear shocks, and an optional sport hood.

The truck also features Warlock decals on the sides of the bed signifying the package. It’s unclear how much the Warlock All-Terrain package will cost at this time. It is nice that Ram continues to offer such a diverse lineup of pickups, even if more affordable options like the 1500 Classic are still quite expensive.