What Is A Chrysler 'K-Car,' And How Did They Get Their Name?

While they might look like one of the boxiest, most pedestrian vehicles from the 1980s, the Chrysler K-car actually represented a massive leap forward for both the auto manufacturer and the automotive industry as a whole. These cars were affordable, practical, and featured a myriad of parts and body configurations, including that of the first successful minivans. In effect, this singular platform is likely the reason why Chrysler is still extant today — but what, exactly, made these boring-looking cars so special? And what does the "K" even stand for, anyway? Lastly, what cars featured the K-platform, and are any of them particularly noteworthy, even among their peers?

To answer the name question, many platforms use a system of basic lettering, not just Chrysler. For instance, both GM and Mopar had K-platform designations, with the GM variant belonging to the 1975 Cadillac Seville. Then there are the famous Mopars that are known by their body variants, like the classic A- and B-body Plymouths and Dodges. Ultimately, the term "K" follows this trend, being nothing more than an internal letter designation for the chassis code. Similarly, all Chrysler K-cars shared similar traits; namely, they began as front-wheel-drive vehicles with transverse (sideways-mounted) engines, with independent front and semi-independent rear suspension.

So if the name isn't particularly special and the cars don't look terribly interesting, then why are they so important? The short answer is that this was both an innovative and inexpensive platform that featured many body styles to suit multiple audiences, effectively producing dozens of models out of a single underlying chassis. It could be stretched, trimmed, and molded to any shape Chrysler needed, and, in 1984, the K-platform accounted for 1.2 million of the 2.8 million cars sold by the conglomerate, composing nearly half of its total profits alone.