5 Luxury SUVs That Are Cheaper To Insure Than The Land Rover Discovery
The Land Rover Discovery isn't the least expensive luxury SUV to insure, so other luxury SUVs may cost less. As it turns out, SUVs, both luxury and non-luxury, tend to cost less to insure than cars. This is because SUVs will usually outperform cars in crash tests, protecting occupants better thanks to their structural and size advantages. This means that SUVs reduce both medical claim costs and the severity of occupants' injuries. SUV drivers are also involved in fewer high-speed accidents than sedan drivers. Overall, SUVs are generally safer vehicles. And if you'd like to know which new SUVs have the worst safety ratings, we have covered that as well.
The Land Rover Discovery is a large, seven-passenger SUV powered by a 355-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. Car and Driver's performance testing recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.9 seconds at 94 mph. It offers six cu. ft. of storage space behind the third row, expanding to 33 cu. ft. with the third row folded and 71 cu. ft. with the second and third rows folded. EPA estimates the Discovery's fuel economy at 17 in the city and 23 on the highway. Pricing starts at $66,750, including delivery. Insurance costs $3,237 per year, according to Insure.com, while CarEdge.com reports $2,678.
2026 Acura MDX
The Acura MDX is a three-row SUV like the Land Rover Discovery, but costs less to insure. On the Insure.com index, the MDX costs $2,376 per year, compared to the Discovery's $3,237; on the CarEdge list, the MDX costs $2,442 per year, compared to the Discovery's $2,678. We found that the MDX is the Acura SUV most likely to reach 250,000 miles.
The Acura MDX seats seven and is powered by a V6 engine that makes 290 horsepower in most versions, up to 355 turbocharged horsepower in the more aggressive Type S, which could cost you more to insure. In Car and Driver performance testing, the standard model hit 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives either the front wheels or all four when AWD is selected. The Type S comes with AWD and does the 0-60 mph a bit quicker, in 5.5 seconds. The Type S does the quarter-mile in 14.1 seconds, with a top speed of 111 mph.
Storage space in the Acura MDX measures out to 16 cu. ft. behind the third row, increasing to 39 cu. ft. with the third row folded and 71 cu. ft. with both rows folded, the same total as the Land Rover Discovery. EPA-estimated fuel efficiency for the MDX is 17 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway. Acura MDX pricing starts at $53,350, including destination, for the FWD MDX. Upgrading to AWD adds $2,200.
2027 Audi Q3
Let's now look at a two-row SUV for buyers who may not need seating for seven passengers. The Audi Q3 is a subcompact SUV from the German automaker with the four interlinked rings logo, and it costs less to insure than a Land Rover Discovery. The Q3 is cheaper on Insure.com, at $2,447 compared to $3,237 for the Discovery, and it also ranks lower on CarEdge's list at $2,475, below the Discovery's $2,678 annual outlay. Our review of the Audi Q3 showed us it's better than it needs to be.
The Audi Q3 is Audi's smallest SUV that's sold on our shores. It seats up to five people and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower. The engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. In Car and Driver performance testing, the Audi Q3 posted a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds, a 14.1-second quarter-mile sprint, and a trap speed of 95 mph.
As the smallest SUV in the Audi lineup, the Audi Q3 has 25 cu. ft. behind the second row, growing to 50 cu. ft. with the second row folded down. The EPA estimates the Q3's fuel economy at 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. The Audi Q3 starts at $45,795, including destination charges.
2027 Genesis GV70
The Genesis GV70 is Genesis's smallest SUV, a two-row model that seats up to five. Like the others here, it also costs less to insure for a year than the Land Rover Discovery. In Insure.com's listings, the GV70 costs $2,837 to insure for a year, compared with $3,237 for the Discovery. According to CarEdge, the GV70 costs $2,233 vs. $2,678 for the Discovery. Our first drive of the Genesis GV70 showed it offered both driving engagement and comfort.
The 2027 Genesis GV70 comes standard with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower. For an extra cost, you can opt for a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 375 horsepower. The engine's power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission before reaching all four wheels. Car and Driver tested the GV70's performance, recording a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds for the four-cylinder and 5.0 seconds for the V6. The inline-four posted a quarter-mile time of 14.1 seconds at 99 mph, while the V6 was a half-second faster.
Storage space in the Genesis GV70 measures out at 29 cu. ft. behind the second row, increasing to 57 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. The 2027 Genesis GV70 starts at $50,895, including freight charges.
2026 Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 is a three-row SUV that seats seven people. It also costs less to insure than a Land Rover Discovery. Insure.com lists the XC90's insurance cost at $2,872 annually, less than the Discovery's $3,237. CarEdge lists the cost at $2,571 per year, compared to $2,678 for the Discovery. Our review of the XC90 demonstrated it was updated where it matters most.
The 2026 Volvo XC90 offers two slightly different powertrains: the base B5 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four with 247 horsepower, or the B6, boosted to 295 horses. Both use a 48-volt hybrid system. The XC90 sends its power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. During Car and Driver testing, the XC90's B6 version hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, while Volvo lists the B5's 0-60 mph time at 7.3 seconds. Car and Driver also posted a quarter-mile time of 15.2 seconds at 92 mph for the B6.
The Volvo XC90 has 13 cu. ft. behind the third row, expanding to 36 cu. ft. with the third row folded and 66 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the XC90 B5 is 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. The 2026 Volvo XC90 starts at $62,445, including the destination fee. Interestingly, Volvo is one of the few manufacturers that includes the destination fee in its MSRP.
2026 Lexus TX 350
The Lexus TX 350 is a three-row SUV that seats up to seven. It also costs less to insure than a Land Rover Discovery. According to Insure.com's calculations, the Lexus TX costs $3,020 per year, compared with the Discovery's $3,237. Using CarEdge's figures, the Lexus TX 350 will run you $2,510 for a year of insurance, while the Discovery costs $2,678. We already answered whether the Lexus TX is bigger than the RX.
The base 2026 Lexus TX 350 is powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine with a turbocharger, producing 275 horsepower and sending power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four, if AWD is specified. For more grunt, you can choose a hybrid version with 366 horses or a plug-in hybrid with 404, thanks to added electric motors (plus a V6 engine on the plug-in). Car and Driver put the standard TX 350 through its paces. It went from 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds and ran a quarter mile in 15.4 seconds at 93 mph.
The cargo space in the TX 350 measures 20 cu. ft. behind the third row, opening up to 57 cu. ft. with the third row folded, maxing out at 97 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. Lexus TX 350 pricing starts at $58,890, including delivery.