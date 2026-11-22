The Land Rover Discovery isn't the least expensive luxury SUV to insure, so other luxury SUVs may cost less. As it turns out, SUVs, both luxury and non-luxury, tend to cost less to insure than cars. This is because SUVs will usually outperform cars in crash tests, protecting occupants better thanks to their structural and size advantages. This means that SUVs reduce both medical claim costs and the severity of occupants' injuries. SUV drivers are also involved in fewer high-speed accidents than sedan drivers. Overall, SUVs are generally safer vehicles. And if you'd like to know which new SUVs have the worst safety ratings, we have covered that as well.

The Land Rover Discovery is a large, seven-passenger SUV powered by a 355-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. Car and Driver's performance testing recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.9 seconds at 94 mph. It offers six cu. ft. of storage space behind the third row, expanding to 33 cu. ft. with the third row folded and 71 cu. ft. with the second and third rows folded. EPA estimates the Discovery's fuel economy at 17 in the city and 23 on the highway. Pricing starts at $66,750, including delivery. Insurance costs $3,237 per year, according to Insure.com, while CarEdge.com reports $2,678.