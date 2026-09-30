The 2 Acura SUVs Most Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Per This iSeeCars Study

Buying a new vehicle is an expensive endeavor. Of course, there's all the regular costs for a vehicle, like fuel, general maintenance, and insurance, but the biggest one, by far, is the upfront cost of the vehicle. Consequently, we want the vehicles we do have to last as long as possible, and a really good barometer for this is whether it can last at least 250,000 miles. The average American drives around 14,000 miles per year, and at that rate, you're looking at nearly 18 years before getting a new vehicle.

One of the most reliable car brands on the market is Acura, and as the SUV body type has become such a popular vehicle type in recent years, it's good to know what Acura SUV models are most likely to hit that 250,000 mile threshold. According to a recent ISeeCars study, the Acura MDX is overall the most likely to hit the milestone.

Per the data, the MDX has a 13.1% chance of making it past 250,000 miles, which is 2.8 times more likely than the average SUV. In a somewhat distant second place for the brand is the RDX. The compact SUV has a 6.7% of passing that threshold, making it 1.4 times more likely than average.

However, the RDX does have the distinction of being the luxury-brand compact SUV with the highest percentage chance of all. Acura as a whole produced the fourth longest lasting vehicles on the market, averaging a 9.5% chance of its vehicles hitting 250,000 miles. That's 4.1% points above the overall average. Acura makes long-lasting SUVs, but other companies do that much better.