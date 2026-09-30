The 2 Acura SUVs Most Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Per This iSeeCars Study
Buying a new vehicle is an expensive endeavor. Of course, there's all the regular costs for a vehicle, like fuel, general maintenance, and insurance, but the biggest one, by far, is the upfront cost of the vehicle. Consequently, we want the vehicles we do have to last as long as possible, and a really good barometer for this is whether it can last at least 250,000 miles. The average American drives around 14,000 miles per year, and at that rate, you're looking at nearly 18 years before getting a new vehicle.
One of the most reliable car brands on the market is Acura, and as the SUV body type has become such a popular vehicle type in recent years, it's good to know what Acura SUV models are most likely to hit that 250,000 mile threshold. According to a recent ISeeCars study, the Acura MDX is overall the most likely to hit the milestone.
Per the data, the MDX has a 13.1% chance of making it past 250,000 miles, which is 2.8 times more likely than the average SUV. In a somewhat distant second place for the brand is the RDX. The compact SUV has a 6.7% of passing that threshold, making it 1.4 times more likely than average.
However, the RDX does have the distinction of being the luxury-brand compact SUV with the highest percentage chance of all. Acura as a whole produced the fourth longest lasting vehicles on the market, averaging a 9.5% chance of its vehicles hitting 250,000 miles. That's 4.1% points above the overall average. Acura makes long-lasting SUVs, but other companies do that much better.
Which brand makes the longest-lasting SUVs?
Although Acura only ranked fourth on ISeeCars' ranking for brands with the longest-lasting vehicles, it was in keeping with the upper echelon being Japanese automakers. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Toyota ranked number one overall, while its luxury brand Lexus scored number two. Toyota vehicles had a 13.7% of making it past 250,000, while Lexus models had an average of 14.4%. In terms of SUVs, Toyota and Lexus models make up the entire top five.
At the very top of the list is the Toyota Sequoia. With a whopping 42.3% chance of operating past 250,000 miles, it's not only the longest-lasting SUV according to this study, but it's the longest-lasting vehicle of any kind. That percentage makes it 8.9 times more likely to hit that threshold than the average SUV. While its reliability isn't necessarily one of the reasons the Sequoia can be so expensive, it helps justify the cost. Behind it is the Toyota 4Runner, and its 33.1% chance of passing a quarter of a million miles is mightily impressive.
The other brand above Acura is its parent company Honda. Both the Honda HR-V and the Honda Pilot outrank the MDX, with the HRV having a 17.6% of lasting at least 250,000, while the Pilot has a 14.3% chance, placing it just one spot ahead of the MDX in the ranking. Acura and Honda may not quite be able to measure up to Toyota and Lexus, but these SUVs still greatly outpace the average lifespan of most cars.