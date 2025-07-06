Why Is The Toyota Sequoia So Expensive? Here's What Features Bump Up The Price
Toyota earned its reputation with affordable models like the Corolla and Camry. So, consumers might be surprised to learn that the three-row Sequoia can cost up to four times more. This lofty status comes from the Toyota Sequoia being the automaker's flagship SUV and the most expensive model in the lineup. The 2025 Sequoia has a starting MSRP of $64,520 (including a $2,095 destination charge). Opting for the top-tier Capstone trim with all of the options, including the TRD Performance Package, pushes the price to just over $91,000, which is more than a 40% increase over the base version. With prices that high, it's not surprising that some buyers may want to consider alternatives to the 2025 Toyota Sequoia instead.
So, why does the 2025 Sequoia have such an eyewatering price tag? Well, Toyota packs a lot of features into the vehicle, befitting its king-of-the-hill positioning. But it all starts in the engine bay, which features a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter hybrid V6 engine that makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. It's also the same powerplant available with the Toyota Tundra pickup. A V6 may seem like a step down from the previous-generation Sequoia's V8, but that engine only produced 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.
Luxury amenities and tech features drive the price up
Part of the Sequoia's big price comes from upscale features that enable this jumbo SUV to knock on the door of the luxury segment. Even the base SR5 trim has a power moonroof, a surround-view monitor, LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and three-zone automatic climate control. The Limited ($70,920, including the freight fee) is the next trim up the range and includes heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The Platinum trim ($81,665, including destination charges) goes one step further up the luxury ladder with massaging front seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and leather upholstery. The TRD Pro edition ($82,390 with destination) trades in the leather seating and other niceties for rugged capability supported by Fox coil-over shocks and other trail-friendly gear.
Meanwhile, the Sequoia Capstone ($86,100, including destination charges), which sits above the Toyota Sequoia 1794 Edition we reviewed, goes over the top with semi-aniline leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, power running boards, a head-up display, walnut interior trims, and 22-inch alloy wheels. All 2025 Sequoia trims have a lot of tech, with features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
Body-on-frame design, towing capacity, and off-road capability add cost
Understanding the unibody vs. body-on-frame debate also explains why the Toyota Sequoia is expensive. The Sequoia rides on a rugged body-on-frame platform shared with the Tundra and Land Cruiser. The Sequoia's extra off-road capabilities and 9,520-pound towing capacity come at a higher cost due to the additional expense of manufacturing a body-on-frame unit. It's also worth noting that the 2025 Sequoia has a higher towing capacity than the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Nissan Armada.
The higher price of the TRD Pro trim is due to rugged off-roading hardware such as a locking rear differential, upgraded skid plates, a crawl control system, and selectable drive modes for different terrains. An independent front suspension helps with ride quality across the trim range.
Toyota packs a lot of technology under the hood to give the Sequoia superior fuel economy over its gasoline-powered competitors. Its sophisticated dual-turbocharger and hybrid system enables a combined fuel economy rating of 20 to 22 mpg. That tops the combined mpg ratings of the Armada (16-18 mpg), Tahoe (17 mpg), and Ford Expedition (18-19 mpg).