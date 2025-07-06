Why Is The Toyota Sequoia So Expensive? Here's What Features Bump Up The Price

Toyota earned its reputation with affordable models like the Corolla and Camry. So, consumers might be surprised to learn that the three-row Sequoia can cost up to four times more. This lofty status comes from the Toyota Sequoia being the automaker's flagship SUV and the most expensive model in the lineup. The 2025 Sequoia has a starting MSRP of $64,520 (including a $2,095 destination charge). Opting for the top-tier Capstone trim with all of the options, including the TRD Performance Package, pushes the price to just over $91,000, which is more than a 40% increase over the base version. With prices that high, it's not surprising that some buyers may want to consider alternatives to the 2025 Toyota Sequoia instead.

So, why does the 2025 Sequoia have such an eyewatering price tag? Well, Toyota packs a lot of features into the vehicle, befitting its king-of-the-hill positioning. But it all starts in the engine bay, which features a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter hybrid V6 engine that makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. It's also the same powerplant available with the Toyota Tundra pickup. A V6 may seem like a step down from the previous-generation Sequoia's V8, but that engine only produced 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.