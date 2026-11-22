We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people, winter is a magical time of the year, especially if you're traveling to places with snow. For a few short months, you can drive through picturesque roads with mountains, trees, and buildings all covered in snow. It's the perfect time for a road trip or heading outdoors to enjoy all kinds of winter activities and sports. However, the colder season also comes with its own unique set of problems. On one hand, there are winter driving mistakes you can avoid, like making sure you're using the right tires, having snow chains, checking on your fluids, filling up your tank, doing regular inspections, and driving safely. On the other hand, there are issues beyond what you can prepare for, like badly maintained or slippery roads, sudden extreme temperature drops or weather changes, blocked roads, or other people's bad driving habits. There's also the possibility of sudden medical issues or even just bad luck.

During winter car emergencies, some of the key issues that drivers usually need to address are access to communication, basic repairs, and road visibility. To help you manage these, we've rounded up some popular and highly-rated gadgets that you can consider adding to your cart before the holiday rush sets in. To understand why we chose these winter emergency gadgets for your car, you can skip to the end of the article. But, if you want to start ordering for yourself or for holiday gifts, keep reading.