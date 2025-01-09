We Tried Instagram's Viral Portable Car Door Handle And Here's The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, disability and mobility issues aren't age-exclusive. Regardless of how old, people can be born with them, become temporarily handicapped from accidents, or experience them after an illness. Because of this, it might be only a matter of time until you or someone you know may need some assistance with movement, including getting into and out of your car.

Advertisement

Thankfully, technology can help people regain their ability to move and achieve a sense of independence and normalcy in their lives. While many people know Honda for its cars, it also manufactures tons of other products from powersport vehicles to boats, generators, power tools, and in recent years, assistive exoskeletons, which can help handicapped people walk. But while there are still many limitations in tech, there are still other ways car rides can be more comfortable, such as the viral Instagram portable car door handle.

Sold for only $9.99, the multi-function Kounatsuri portable door handle is designed to assist people in moving in and out of the car. Available in two colors, blue and red, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 1,700 users on Amazon. Here is how it works and some of our thoughts on how useful it can actually be.

Advertisement