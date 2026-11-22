Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is a solid option for anyone who takes mobile photography seriously. Its setup consists of three 48MP cameras: a main wide lens, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens capable of up to 8x optical zoom. The lenses alone already put the iPhone at an advantage over Google's device, as they ensure higher quality shots as well as clearer images of far-off subjects.

Arguably the most notable upgrade for this generation is the main camera's variable aperture, which gives users greater control over photos. It comes in four main settings: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0. Plus, Apple added manual controls for shutter speed and white balance. These features are what make the iPhone 18 Pro the better option for photography. Being able to finely control the camera allows for greater creative freedom. You're able to control how much light hits the sensors, how much of a scene remains in focus (or unfocused), or freeze fast-moving subjects. In fact, tweaking the aperture to f/1.48 allows the iPhone 18 Pro to capture 50% more light than the iPhone 17 Pro, resulting in great low-light photography. You won't need to rely solely on Night Mode, which can make images look pretty grainy.

As impressive as the iPhone's level of control may be, it isn't something the average user will delve deep into. It's more suited for power users. Some users might prefer the Pixel 11 as its camera is easier to use and comes with AI guidance.