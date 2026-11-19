When William Boeing founded the world-famous airplane company in 1916, no one could have predicted what a juggernaut it would become. In fact, no one could foresee that air travel itself would turn into a crucial global industry, but today both people and goods move through the sky using technology the company helped pioneer.

Boeing is mainly known for its passenger airplanes such as the legendary 747, but the company is no stranger to wild designs like the 500-foot-wingspan Pelican Super Transport. Likewise, beyond commercial air travel, Boeing has made several of the most important military aircraft in history.

The world of aviation is changing. Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the growing use of drones in both civilian and military life have pushed the company to explore new ground, with craft that don't require a pilot onboard or, in some cases, any sort of pilot at all! Some of these unmanned craft are developed by one of the many aviation companies owned by Boeing, and several are prototypes or experimental. But no one can argue that they aren't fascinating and brilliant feats of engineering.