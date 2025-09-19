Does The US Space Force Actually Go To Space?
In 2019, then-President Donald Trump did something that hadn't happened in over seven decades: he formed a new branch of the United States military. The U.S. Space Force launched, taking much of its personnel from the U.S. Air Force, and has since established itself as the sixth branch of the U.S. military. This is referenced in the Space Force's new dress uniforms, and the service is growing to take on more responsibilities and missions.
Given the name of the branch, it's natural to wonder if members of the Space Force ever actually go to space, but it's a bit more complicated than the Netflix series made it seem. Before its establishment, the mission the Space Force eventually took on was conducted largely by the Air Force, and unless someone from that branch gets accepted into NASA's astronaut program, they didn't go to space at all. The mission involves managing the U.S.' space-based assets, which include intelligence-gathering satellites and more.
The answer to the question is yes, members of the Space Force do go into space, and the first Guardian to do so was Col Nick Hague, who is also a NASA astronaut. In September 2024, Col. Hague flew aboard Expedition 72 to the International Space Station, becoming the first Guardian to leave Earth's atmosphere. While this was a great achievement, the vast majority of Guardians won't have the opportunity, as these kinds of missions are reserved for elite members of the Space Force, similar to how only a select few pilot fighter jets in the Air Force, Navy, and Marines.
How Space Force conducts its missions
While the U.S. Navy has ships and the Air Force has planes, the Space Force doesn't have a fleet of spaceships ready to leave the planet and fight aliens. The true mission of the service is to secure the nation's interests in, from, and to space. This is meant to ensure the U.S.' superiority in space, while supporting global mission operations through intelligence gathering. As of writing, Space Force has six bases, over 9,400 active Guardians, and has participated in over 200 space launches.
Space Force partners with NASA and other organizations like SpaceX to conduct its space missions, a practice that mirrors the Air Force's approach since it began coordinating space-based intelligence missions via satellites. NASA is a civilian-run organization that supports the military, including the Space Force, so the two work in tandem to ensure that the service is able to conduct its missions. Astronauts like Col. Hague are directly involved in space missions, while most Guardians provide support from the ground.
As of writing, the Space Force is still a new branch with fewer than six years under its belt. Despite having a budget greater than NASA's, going to space isn't cheap, which can limit operations. Additionally, it inherited much of its personnel and equipment from the Air Force and other branches. With time, the Space Force will grow and develop its own equipment and practices to support its mission. For now, it's still getting off the ground and will continue functioning primarily well within the planet's atmosphere for the foreseeable future.