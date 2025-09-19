Does The US Space Force Actually Go To Space?

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump did something that hadn't happened in over seven decades: he formed a new branch of the United States military. The U.S. Space Force launched, taking much of its personnel from the U.S. Air Force, and has since established itself as the sixth branch of the U.S. military. This is referenced in the Space Force's new dress uniforms, and the service is growing to take on more responsibilities and missions.

Given the name of the branch, it's natural to wonder if members of the Space Force ever actually go to space, but it's a bit more complicated than the Netflix series made it seem. Before its establishment, the mission the Space Force eventually took on was conducted largely by the Air Force, and unless someone from that branch gets accepted into NASA's astronaut program, they didn't go to space at all. The mission involves managing the U.S.' space-based assets, which include intelligence-gathering satellites and more.

The answer to the question is yes, members of the Space Force do go into space, and the first Guardian to do so was Col Nick Hague, who is also a NASA astronaut. In September 2024, Col. Hague flew aboard Expedition 72 to the International Space Station, becoming the first Guardian to leave Earth's atmosphere. While this was a great achievement, the vast majority of Guardians won't have the opportunity, as these kinds of missions are reserved for elite members of the Space Force, similar to how only a select few pilot fighter jets in the Air Force, Navy, and Marines.