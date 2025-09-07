Here's Why A Space Force Uniform Has 6 Buttons On It

When United States President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new branch of the military, it wasn't clear how it would emerge. Ultimately, the U.S. Space Force was founded in 2019, taking personnel primarily from the U.S. Air Force to fill its ranks. Before long, the Space Force had its own anthem, though it received some online backlash. Like any branch of the military, the Space Force needed its own distinct uniforms, and while they wear fatigues like other branches of the military, a dress uniform was also required.

Members of each branch of the U.S. military take great pride in their uniforms, and the Space Force is no different. Efforts to establish a new uniform separate from the Air Force began soon after the service's establishment in 2019. By 2021, the Space Force dress uniform began to take shape with members modeling it at the Air Force Association Conference (pictured above). Finally, on May 3, 2022, the final design of the dress uniform was presented during a Senate Armed Services Committee.

The dress uniform, which varies slightly for men and women, is midnight blue to represent the deep expanse of space. The coat features a diagonal closure fitted with six buttons. Each button bears the Space Force seal, and there are six to pay homage to the fact that the Space Force is the sixth U.S. military service. The buttons are silver in color, and the Space Force Seal includes the center globe and delta wing with none of the wording.