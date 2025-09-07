Here's Why A Space Force Uniform Has 6 Buttons On It
When United States President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new branch of the military, it wasn't clear how it would emerge. Ultimately, the U.S. Space Force was founded in 2019, taking personnel primarily from the U.S. Air Force to fill its ranks. Before long, the Space Force had its own anthem, though it received some online backlash. Like any branch of the military, the Space Force needed its own distinct uniforms, and while they wear fatigues like other branches of the military, a dress uniform was also required.
Members of each branch of the U.S. military take great pride in their uniforms, and the Space Force is no different. Efforts to establish a new uniform separate from the Air Force began soon after the service's establishment in 2019. By 2021, the Space Force dress uniform began to take shape with members modeling it at the Air Force Association Conference (pictured above). Finally, on May 3, 2022, the final design of the dress uniform was presented during a Senate Armed Services Committee.
The dress uniform, which varies slightly for men and women, is midnight blue to represent the deep expanse of space. The coat features a diagonal closure fitted with six buttons. Each button bears the Space Force seal, and there are six to pay homage to the fact that the Space Force is the sixth U.S. military service. The buttons are silver in color, and the Space Force Seal includes the center globe and delta wing with none of the wording.
The significance of the Space Force's dress uniform and its buttons
The establishment of the Space Force was a monumental undertaking, as a new branch of the military hadn't formed in 72 years. The Air Force owes its existence to the Army Air Forces (AAF) of World War II, and in 1947, members of the AAF moved over to the newly established branch. The Air Force and its members served for decades, taking part in every military action the United States has undertaken since its founding. It also managed the U.S.' space-based intelligence systems and other assets.
The men and women working in those areas transitioned from the Air Force into the Space Force to continue the mission. The dress uniform was of particular interest to the Chief of Space Operations for the Space Force, General John W. "Jay" Raymond. He believed that a service's uniforms were "the heart of the culture of the service," and he wanted one that distinguished the Space Force's values, goals, and history. The uniform designers began with the garments meant for women, which hadn't been done previously.
The idea was to reduce future tailoring costs. Tailors were utilized to create a functional, yet flattering uniform for women. Once this was completed, they moved on to men's uniforms, approximating a similar design. The buttons and the symbol emblazoned on each one represent important aspects of the branch. These are "innovation, support for warfighting operations on Earth, and defense from threats from space." The uniform is truly distinctive and looks unlike any of the other military branch dress uniforms, achieving Gen. Raymond's goal with style.