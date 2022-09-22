The New Space Force Anthem Has Social Media Laughing

The United States Space Force, despite all of its good intentions, has been the butt of jokes since its inception. "Star Trek" fans were riled after seeing the military division's emblem and the blue suits. The name Guardians for unit members was ridiculed for being silly and video game-y. Then came a Steve Carell-led TV series of the same name, which brutally trolled the Space Force. Well, the space service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces now has an anthem, and to put it mildly, the internet isn't really a fan.

The song is titled "Semper Supra," which is Latin for "always above" — it's also the division's motto. According to the official Space Force press release, the anthem was "created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians," among other things. The song's creation is steeped in military heritage. James Teachenor, who served in the U.S. Air Force band, wrote the lyrics and composed the melody. Sean Nelson, U.S. Coast Guard Band trombonist, subsequently added the 30 instrument tones and harmonized the music.

Before zeroing in on the final version, a total of 12 review submissions were made, and it took "many months of development, revisions and variations" before "Semper Supra" was picked as the final anthem that would pump patriotic energy into the veins of Guardians as they prepare to take on enemies in space and beyond. However, not everyone shares the same opinion, especially the ever-critical Twitterverse and irredeemable Reddit commenters.