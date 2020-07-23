Official US Space Force logo and motto revealed

The newest branch of the United States military is the US Space Force. The logo and motto for the new branch of the armed services has been unveiled and can be seen below. The motto is Semper Supra, which means “Always Above.” That’s a fitting motto for a space force.

The symbol for the new branch is the Delta, which was first used in 1961 and is meant to honor the heritage of the United States Air Force and Space Command. There is additional symbolism within the Delta symbol itself.

Space Force says that the silver outer border of the Delta signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats from the space domain. The black area inside the silver outer border represents the “vast darkness of deep space.” The dual spires inside the Delta represent the action of a rocket launching into the outer atmosphere in support of Space Force’s primary mission of defending the space domain.

The four beveled elements inside the Delta are intended to symbolize the joint armed forces supporting space missions, including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines. The star in the center of the Delta is Polaris. The star is meant to symbolize the core values guiding the Space Force mission.

We’ve been hearing about the US Space Force for several years now. President Trump first announced that he was asking the military to create a new branch in the summer of 2018. The president said that it was imperative that America not only has a presence in space but dominance in space. At the time, it was unclear exactly what the mission of the Space Force would be.