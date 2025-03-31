Why Are Military Uniforms Called Fatigues? Here's What It Means

How we dress matters because it can help put us in the right state of mind. For soldiers, having the right clothing can affect whether or not they survive on the battlefield. When it comes to uniforms, they're often reminders that you are part of something bigger than yourself. They also carry symbols, which is why the American Flag can appear backwards on U.S. military uniforms (for a good reason). There are even strict rules around what is expected of service member when they are in uniform, such as limitations on vices, holding umbrellas, or even showing affection. But, why do military personnel refer to their uniforms as "fatigues" and what does it really mean?

While early American soldiers took inspiration from European armies for their uniforms — typically more formal — a wave of practicality (and going to war in different terrains) triggered the need for a different kind of clothing. Being a soldier means more than just charging into battle, there is also manual work in between. Although there is no single origin for where the term "fatigue" for the military uniform comes from, the USAMM shares that it's attributed to what soldiers referred to as the labor intensive work, which can lead to experiencing fatigue. Sometimes referred to as "utility uniforms," fatigues have shown how useful it can be when people are given the means to move more effectively.

