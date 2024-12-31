Why Is The American Flag Backwards On Military Uniforms?

The U.S. military changes its uniforms every so often. Whenever this happens, servicemembers must go out and draw or purchase new gear, including everything from new boots to new military helmet covers. Alongside every new uniform is a series of patches, and with modern uniforms, they're almost all attached via "military grade" hook and loop fasteners (what civilians call "Velcro"). This makes swapping uniforms easier, but it also means that every so often, someone might throw a patch on upside-down without noticing.

It happens to most servicemembers at least once in their careers, and knowing this, an observer might assume someone put their American flag patch on incorrectly. That's because the flag on an American servicemember's uniform is backward. That is to say, the canton (the top left corner), which houses the blue field of 50 white stars, is in the upper right. To anyone familiar with the American flag, this isn't correct. Whenever Old Glory is hoisted on a flagpole, the canton is always on the side of the flagpole.

This might lead someone to either assume the servicemember put their flag patch on the wrong way or that the U.S. military screwed up its regulations and everyone is a bit off, as their flags are all flying the wrong way. As it happens, neither of these assumptions is true — the placement of the flag and position of the canton is 100% correct and within the regulations. Knowing this, one might wonder why the military chose to place its flag backward, and there's a simple explanation: it's not backward at all, but it's not an optical illusion — there's a reason it's depicted in the manner it is.

