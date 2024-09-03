Are Military Helmets Bulletproof? Ballistic Certifications, Explained

To clarify, a military-grade ballistic helmet is not "bulletproof," if only because that word implies the ability to deflect bullets entirely like Superman. It would take a sheet of very strong metal to deflect a bullet entirely, and even that would probably still get at least a little dented. Rather than deflecting bullets, the goal of a ballistic helmet is to receive the bullet in a way that minimizes damage to the wearer.

Advertisement

Ballistic helmets are constructed from a variety of highly resistant, yet also highly flexible materials such as aramid fibers, polyethylene, impact-resistant cushioning, and more. When a bullet strikes a ballistic helmet, the material flexes around it, kind of catching it in place, while the kinetic energy from the bullet is dispersed around the helmet and away from the point of impact. It's kind of like wearing a really strong Jell-o mold on your head.

It is worth noting, however, that even with the protective power of a ballistic helmet, soldiers can't just leave their heads wide open. While the helmet stops the bullet from reaching a soldier's head and dispenses a lot of the energy, the force of impact from a bullet can still cause severe physical trauma to a soldier's skull and neck. The amount of damage a soldier incurs from a stopped bullet depends heavily on their physical constitution, which makes designing universal ballistic helmets somewhat difficult.

Advertisement