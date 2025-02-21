How Did Dog Tags Get Their Name In The Military? (And Are They Still Used?)

One of the gruesome realities of war is that people die, and they often do so after sustaining a great deal of damage. Even with American Flags on their uniforms, it's often difficult to identify casualties. Without getting too much into the details, it's not uncommon for a person to be wounded beyond the ability to identify them, so to combat this problem, militaries around the world have come up with solutions. The one known most in the United States is the so-called "Dog Tag," which every servicemember receives in Basic Training, and they must keep them on their person throughout their time in uniform.

Advertisement

The story goes that they received the moniker from newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in 1936. Of course, the practice goes back further, as the U.S. began unofficially using identification tags during the Civil War, as people wanted to avoid being buried in unmarked graves, as was common at the time. The soldiers began the practice themselves, so it didn't come from higher-ups to wear tags. Because of this, soldiers would carve their names in wood they'd wear around their necks or write their names on their gear and clothing.

By the end of the conflict, over 40% of Union casualties were unidentified, further demonstrating a need for a solution. Finally, in 1899, a chaplain in charge of the Army Morgue and Office of Identification in the Philippines recommended all soldiers wear identification tags, and by 1906, it became official. Initially, U.S. military identification tags were military-grade disks about the size of a half-dollar. They bore the servicemember's name, rank, and unit information. These were worn about the neck via a chain or cord.

Advertisement