How Much Does It Cost To Go To Space? Here's What NASA Pays

Humanity has come a long way since the first satellite was launched into low-Earth orbit. Within a matter of decades, man set foot on the moon, built a space station, developed reusable rockets, and began a trend of space joyrides for billionaires. But the cost of launching stuff into orbit, and beyond, is not an affordable journey, even though the costs have broadly come down. According to an estimate by NASA's Ames Research Center, the cost of launching objects into low-Earth orbit has come down by "a factor of 20."

Advertisement

Citing costs advertised by commercial partners such as SpaceX for its Falcon 9 rocket, the cost has come down to $2,720 per kilogram. That is a substantial reduction compared to NASA's space shuttle, which put the launch cost at $54,500 per kilogram. The cost dynamics change when human missions come into the picture, as astronaut vehicles mounted on the rockets dramatically reduce their payload capacity.

Assuming an average mass of a light mission involving the Falcon 9 rocket and SpaceX Dragon capsule, the net launch cost to the International Space Station is roughly $140 million, which translates to a per-unit-mass hit worth $23,300 for each kilogram of cargo. "The shuttle payload to ISS is less than to LEO, 16,050 kg, so its cost is also higher at $93,400/kg," adds the space agency. Overall, NASA estimates that the net cost of space station launch missions has come down by a factor of four.

Advertisement