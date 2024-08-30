SpaceX Dragon: How The Groundbreaking Capsule Got Its Name

If the SpaceX astronautics company was known for anything besides being owned by Elon Musk, it'd be the fact that the various rockets, capsules, and equipment used in the company's many groundbreaking missions all have exceptionally cool names. Its primary series of rockets bear the moniker of the mighty Falcon, it has engines named after the mythical wizard Merlin, and its revolutionary space-traversing capsules are named after the legendary Dragon. The thing with cool names, though, is that they often don't just come out of nowhere. Even if "Dragon" just sounds like a cool name to give a spaceflight project in general, there had to have been some kind of spark that prompted SpaceX to bestow that name upon its first capsule to dock at the ISS.

As it so happens, there actually is a small story behind the name of the Dragon capsule, a mildly humorous one that may be of interest to fans of classic folk music. The impetus for the name of the Dragon capsule arose as a sort of act of defiance from Elon Musk, and a classic tune that folks young and old have been whistling to themselves as far back as the 1960s.