What's The Difference Between SpaceX's Raptor & Merlin Engines?

Humankind's first Space Race began on October 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union launched the first artificial satellite (Sputnik) into orbit around Earth. The unparalleled and exponential explosion of technology that followed was nothing short of reality-changing. In 2002, Elon Musk launched SpaceX, which transformed the aerospace industry, making spaceflight more affordable and opening the doors for other companies to pursue commercial space flight more seriously.

Where reaching beyond the Kármán line (the boundary that separates our atmosphere from outer space) was once the sole domain of world powers like the United States (through NASA) and Russia (via ROSCOSMOS), private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and a handful of others have taken the lead in ushering in our second Space Race. You can now even book a flight on a SpaceX mission slated for late 2024.

Important SpaceX missions have experienced many firsts. Starting in 2008, the Falcon 1 became the first privately developed liquid-fueled rocket to reach orbit. Two years after that, Falcon 9 completed its first successful flight. In 2012, Dragon became the first private ship to dock with the International Space Station (ISS), and in 2018, the Falcon Heavy was first launched.

However, none of those ships could have reached space without SpaceX's proprietary Merlin and Raptor engines, each of which are very different.