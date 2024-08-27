SpaceX Will Destroy The ISS – Here's What We Know About The Plan

Everything must come to an end sooner or later, even if it's something as beloved and significant as the International Space Station. The station still has some time left before NASA needs to properly dismantle and take it out of Earth's orbit, but a plan needs to be in place for the process otherwise there's significant risk. The station is solidly built and will remain in Earth's lower orbit until 2030. The space agency needs to be ready before it comes time for the last crew to depart the station. This isn't NASA's first rodeo with deorbiting a space station, as the national agency learned quite a few things from its own Skylab station in 1979 and Russia's Mir station in 2001.

In preparation for the ISS's eventual end of life, NASA selected SpaceX to develop the US deorbiting vehicle that will safely remove the station from Earth's orbit. A number of alternatives were explored before settling on deorbiting the ISS, which is a nice way of saying it's going to be destroyed. NASA considered an uncontrolled re-entry, but the ISS is nearly the size of an American football field. Without the ability to maneuver the space station, it could crash on a populated region.

Ken Bowersox, the agency's director of space operations, said, "Selecting a U.S. De-orbit Vehicle for the International Space Station (ISS) will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations."

