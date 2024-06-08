This Is Where Satellites Go To Die

The sky is full of satellites, and they're central to modern life. The internet, GPS, and telecommunications all rely on the massive hunks of metal that are constantly orbiting the earth at thousands of miles per hour. More are being added every year, with Elon Musk's Starlink alone claiming to have over 6,000 active satellites as of early 2024.

But as with everything else, a satellite has a service life. After a set number of years, each satellite will have either fulfilled its purpose, or simply broken down after vital parts begin to fail. Some also break before their time and cannot be repaired. Space debris is already a problem, plus many satellites are in "low-earth orbit" and have to work to stay up in space. So, satellites tend to be "de-orbited" at the end of their run — which is a fancy way of saying they fall back to Earth.

The de-orbiting process is about as complex as everything else space-related when you dig into it. While malfunctions and mistakes do happen, the majority come back to earth in a controlled manner. While populated areas make up a tiny fraction of the globe, you still don't want to risk dumping a satellite on someone's house. Naturally, the safest thing to do is to aim for the most sparsely populated area on earth. This gives you plenty of wiggle room in case mistakes are made. The current final destination of choice for space debris is in the South Pacific Ocean, in an area jokingly called the "spacecraft cemetery."