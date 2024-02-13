SpaceX Is Scrapping 100 Starlink Satellites: Here's Why

SpaceX is planning to dump 100 of its Starlink satellites out of orbit in response to what it calls a "common issue" that could "increase the probability of failure in the future." The affected satellites should make it back to Earth — and hopefully into a large body of water — within six months of the announcement. At this time, the satellites are still maneuverable, with SpaceX claiming both maneuverability and collision avoidance capabilities will be maintained as the soon-to-be pieces of debris come back to the surface.

Even if SpaceX were to do nothing, simply shutting off the satellites would be enough to remove them from orbit within five years. While this is good in the sense that it isn't adding to the vast array of junk orbiting our planet, it's less desirable than a "controlled de-orbit." If you let a satellite come down on its own, there's a greater (but still slim) chance of it landing on someone's grandma's house instead of splashing down in the Pacific Spacecraft Cemetary.

SpaceX has revealed that 17 of its satellites are currently "non-maneuverable" and will be brought back to Earth by atmospheric drag. Despite the lack of control, the company claims the rogue satellites are "well-tracked to help mitigate collision risk with other active satellites" and that 95% of the satellites brought down via controlled descent make it back as intended. The satellites are what makes Starlink, SpaceX's internet service, possible. SpaceX claims that the losses won't impact the service, as it is capable of building 55 satellites per week and launching up to 200 a month.