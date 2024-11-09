Who Was William Boeing? The Man Behind The World's Most Famous Airplanes

Air travel has become an integral part of the modern world, to the degree that looking up and spotting an airplane flying across the sky isn't difficult in the least. Simultaneously, Boeing has become one of the most well-known companies on the planet thanks to its efforts in the aviation arena. Not only is it a recognizable name within the commercial airline world, but Boeing has several military planes in service today as well. The company has even dipped its toe into the helicopter pool. Behind all of the success the brand enjoys is the man who started it all decades ago, the late William Edward Boeing.

As implied by the shared name, the company Boeing was first helmed by William Boeing way back when it got its start in 1916, though his story dates back much further. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Wilhelm and Marie Boeing back in 1881. Wilhelm built wealth via several business efforts, including taking the lumber industry by storm with Karl Ortmann, serving as the director of Peoples Savings Bank, president of Galvin Brass and Iron Works, and becoming a shareholder in the Standard Life Insurance Company. Sadly, Wilhelm died of influenza when Boeing was just 8 years old.

Though he could've coasted on his family's money, Boeing grew up, got an education in Vevey, Switzerland, returned to the United States in the early 1900s, and set his sights on his first business venture, the Greenwood Timber Company. However, Boeing, ever the businessman and perfectionist, had higher aspirations. In time, Boeing took to the runway, ready to take to the skies and build a legacy with his true passion.

