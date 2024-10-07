Does Boeing Make Helicopters?

Over a century of manufacturing, the global conglomerate Boeing has established dominance as one of the primary designers of commercial aircraft. You may recognize the company for its turbulent descent into scandal since the renown Alaska Airflight 1282 incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX in January 2024. However, before its series of unfortunate mishaps and blunders with passenger jets, Boeing got its start as a manufacturer for the military. Since the 1920s when Boeing began designing fighter planes for the U.S. military during World War I, the company has continued to develop some of the world's most formidable and iconic military aircraft.

Its work with the military has led to the emergence of some truly impressive advancements in aviation technology like the albatross-sized C-17 Globemaster III, which has served as one of the must reliable and versatile aircraft in the military's arsenal. Such a long-term partnership has also served as the ideal springboard for more advanced endeavors including work with NASA for the development of the controversial Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Still, not many people realize that Boeing's line of helicopters have proven just as cutting-edge, if not as well known. Below is a list of some of the iconic helicopters that have launched off of Boeing's assembly line.