This 500-Foot-Wingspan Plane Might Be Boeing's Wildest Design Of All Time

The early 2000s saw the rise of our digital era. We had cell phones, but no smart phones, and Apple introduced the original iPod. Blockbuster still existed, though many of us were renting Netflix DVDs through the mail. Social Media consisted of MySpace and Friendster. The attacks on September 11, 2001, sparked the war on terror. And Boeing designed a cargo plane that, had it actually been made, would have been the largest in aviation history.

Dubbed the Pelican Super Transport, it was Boeing's response to the U.S. Department of Defense's request for a plane that could rapidly deploy to a conflict zone. It was designed by Phantom Works, Boeing Defense, Space & Security's advanced research, development, and prototyping division, and if it had come to fruition, could have moved 3,000 troops and seven-and-a-half thousand tons of equipment into a war zone within 96 hours. The design was also, in one word, massive.

The Pelican design had a wingspan of 500 feet and weighed 1,600 tons. By comparison, the plane with the largest wingspan currently flying is Scaled Composites' Model 351 Stratolaunch, which has a wingspan more than 100 feet smaller, at 385 feet. It could have carried almost 200 cargo containers stacked two-high, including 20 in each wing, or an entire minefield's worth of land mines. If the military had to shift equipment, they could have moved 17 M1 Abrams tanks or 70 heavy expanded-mobility tactical trucks with the Pelican. Why then did the Pelican join the ranks of other failed Boeing designs, like the double-decker 747X and the supersonic 2707? It was simply too big.