5 Of The Most Important Military Aircraft Made By Boeing

Boeing is best recognized by the general public today for its giant commuter jets (as well as more than a few in-air mishaps with the 737 Max of late), and more entartaining projects like building a working X-Wing for Disney ahead of its "Rise of the Resistance" themed launch in 2019. However, Boeing has also long been a critical partner to the United States' military efforts, producing aircraft that fall under an entirely different category of functionality and value.

Some of Boeing's most impressive creations have taken the concept of human flight to new levels. The company found its feet when William Boeing bought a shipyard in 1910 to begin developing seaplane designs, and its first military craft, coming in 1923, was the Model 15 biplane, also known as the PW-9 and designated FB-1 by the Navy. Since then, Boeing has produced dozens of iconic aircraft for military use. These five are among its most important contributions to American battle plans and war efforts through the ages. Air combat has evolved since it first came into the picture after the Wright brothers' first successful flights, and Boeing has consistently been a presence at the side of American military strategy. These five aircraft have acted as tremendous force multipliers in a range of specific ways.