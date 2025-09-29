Boeing Built A Working Star Wars X-Wing – But It Only Flew Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many instantly recognizable ships from popular science fiction franchises, be it the TARDIS from "Doctor Who," the "Battlestar Galactica" from its eponymous series, or the warp drive-powered USS Enterprise from "Star Trek." For "Star Wars" fans, two ships stand out from the franchise's many examples: the Millennium Falcon and the X-wing. The latter was the starfighter Luke Skywalker used to destroy the first Death Star, and it's iconic.

Fans have played with toys, built models from scratch, and thrown together impressive LEGO sets for decades. Still, only Boeing has ever built working X-wings. Granted, they couldn't travel faster than light, and only flew once, but one of the two was important enough to find its way into the halls of the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Boeing didn't produce its X-wings on a whim, of course; instead, it was hired by the Walt Disney Company as part of the 2019 opening celebration for its Rise of the Resistance attraction.

The X-wings consist of two 20-by-17.5-foot CV2 drones to which Boeing applied body panels to make them look like X-wings. Looking at them up close, you can see how they differ from the ones seen in the movies, but seeing them fly at night makes a world of difference. That's how they were presented to the public, with onlookers watching in amazement during the supposed X-wings' brief flyover. Aided by lights and sounds, they appeared very legit.