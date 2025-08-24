Do You Have A Ton Of LEGO Pieces & Nothing To Build? This App Can Help
If you're an avid fan of LEGO and its many build sets, odds are you have a drawer or box filled to the brim with extra pieces. This is because LEGO always includes additional parts primarily as a backup on most sets. The pieces are typically small or easily breakable, so LEGO throws some extras into the box. They're also included by weight, so some lighter pieces can make it into the set that may not have been intended.
Some LEGO sets are incredibly expensive, so using your old bricks can save some cash. Brickit, which is available on IOS and Android, is designed to help builders come up with designs for their spare pieces. According to the Brickit website, all you need to do is "Scatter your bricks and take a photo. Brickit will show you hundreds of ideas for what to build with them, along with the exact location of each piece you'll need."
You're not going to build something like a valuable LEGO set, but you'll have a lot of fun. The app also catalogs all of your parts, so subsequent photos will add to this database and include them in future build projects. For fans of LEGO, Brickit is a game-changer, but it's not without flaws, as the nascent app could use some tweaking to improve performance, particularly in terms of piece recognition. Still, despite the issues, the app shows great promise. You can check out a brief demo setupspawn posted on Instagram in May 2025, showing how the app works.
The Brickit app has many possibilities
While it's unlikely you'll be able to build a life-size, drivable McLaren F1 out of LEGO bricks you have lying around, the Brickit app offers plenty of fun alternatives. The app is free to try, but after seven days of access to 1,600 different types of bricks, you'll receive a notification asking if you'd like to continue. Doing so will cost you $5.24 per month, or $64.99 annually. When you fire up the app for the first time, you'll be asked to choose your preference.
The categories include characters, animals, plants, ships, cars, planes, robots, monsters, buildings, or everything. You then tell the system approximately how many bricks you have, and can then scan your pieces. Once you take a pic, the system reviews them in under a minute, and you're shown the design options you can make with what you have on hand. You then receive a step-by-step instruction screen that walks you through creating your new build. It even highlights where the pieces are in your pile, so you don't need to sort them.
The system functions well and as-advertised, but could use some help recognizing some pieces. This makes sense, seeing as LEGO has nearly 3,800 unique modern pieces, and Brickit can only recognize around 1,600 as of August 2025. The app has a 4.1 on Google Play and a 4.6 on the Apple App Store, and it's building a strong community. Reviews point out brick recognition problems as the primary concern, though Brickit added a feedback feature to address these and other issues as development continues.