Do You Have A Ton Of LEGO Pieces & Nothing To Build? This App Can Help

If you're an avid fan of LEGO and its many build sets, odds are you have a drawer or box filled to the brim with extra pieces. This is because LEGO always includes additional parts primarily as a backup on most sets. The pieces are typically small or easily breakable, so LEGO throws some extras into the box. They're also included by weight, so some lighter pieces can make it into the set that may not have been intended.

Some LEGO sets are incredibly expensive, so using your old bricks can save some cash. Brickit, which is available on IOS and Android, is designed to help builders come up with designs for their spare pieces. According to the Brickit website, all you need to do is "Scatter your bricks and take a photo. Brickit will show you hundreds of ideas for what to build with them, along with the exact location of each piece you'll need."

You're not going to build something like a valuable LEGO set, but you'll have a lot of fun. The app also catalogs all of your parts, so subsequent photos will add to this database and include them in future build projects. For fans of LEGO, Brickit is a game-changer, but it's not without flaws, as the nascent app could use some tweaking to improve performance, particularly in terms of piece recognition. Still, despite the issues, the app shows great promise. You can check out a brief demo setupspawn posted on Instagram in May 2025, showing how the app works.