Can Lego's Life-Size, Drivable McLaren F1 Actually Lap A Track

Believe it or not, LEGO is the biggest tire manufacturer in the world, producing over 300,000,000 rubber tires every year. That means they make more rubber tires than major brands like Goodyear, Michelin, and Cooper. Now, a majority of those tires go on small LEGO vehicles that barely have any power from their tiny battery-powered motors, if they're powered at all. However, the toy brand has made an attempt at a true roadworthy vehicle by partnering with the McLaren F1 team.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who is currently the number two driver in the F1 points championship, was given a LEGO replica of the McLaren F1 car and actually drove it around the Silverstone Circuit. F1 vehicles are some of the most powerful and athletic vehicles in the world, completing 70+ lap races at speeds most drivers only dream of. Composed of 342,817 pieces of LEGO, the car is a 1 to 1 replica of the McLaren F1 vehicle seen at the world's most respected tracks.

Norris took the LEGO out on the Silverstone Circuit and was able to complete an entire lap in the plastic vehicle. But this 2024 experiment wouldn't be the only time that Norris would get behind the seat of a LEGO F1 car, as the entire F1 driver lineup would jokingly race LEGO F1 vehicles around the track at the Miami Grand Prix, although the Miami F1 LEGO cars didn't fare as well when compared to the LEGO McLaren.