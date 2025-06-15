Who Owns McLaren And Where Are The Cars Made?

The McLaren Group is owned by the Bahraini fund Mumtalakat, which went from the company's largest shareholder to its full owner in March of 2024. Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. It is completely owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, established in 2006 by a Royal Decree. In April of 2025, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi-based CYVN announced that CYVN's acquisition of McLaren Automotive, the divison which makes all the road cars, had been successfully completed, with CYVN also getting a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing.

McLaren Racing, a subsidiary of the McLaren Group, currently has three owners: Mumtalakat is the majority shareholder, CYVN has a minority position, and U.S. investment firm MSP Capital owns a 15% stake, purchased in 2020. McLaren Racing runs the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team, which currently uses Mercedes engines, along with its other competition-oriented efforts.

As to what may happen at McLaren as a result of these ownership changes, some hints were revealed at the time of CYVN's takeover of McLaren Cars. CYVN also owns the Fourseven brand, a British start-up that is now planning to launch some new entries into the luxury car market. Fourseven will merge with McLaren Cars, releasing its new vehicles under the McLaren brand. Making things even more interesting is CYVN's additional "strategic investment" in EV maker NIO. This could potentially lead to the development of a McLaren EV.

