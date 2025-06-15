Who Owns McLaren And Where Are The Cars Made?
The McLaren Group is owned by the Bahraini fund Mumtalakat, which went from the company's largest shareholder to its full owner in March of 2024. Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. It is completely owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, established in 2006 by a Royal Decree. In April of 2025, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi-based CYVN announced that CYVN's acquisition of McLaren Automotive, the divison which makes all the road cars, had been successfully completed, with CYVN also getting a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing.
McLaren Racing, a subsidiary of the McLaren Group, currently has three owners: Mumtalakat is the majority shareholder, CYVN has a minority position, and U.S. investment firm MSP Capital owns a 15% stake, purchased in 2020. McLaren Racing runs the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team, which currently uses Mercedes engines, along with its other competition-oriented efforts.
As to what may happen at McLaren as a result of these ownership changes, some hints were revealed at the time of CYVN's takeover of McLaren Cars. CYVN also owns the Fourseven brand, a British start-up that is now planning to launch some new entries into the luxury car market. Fourseven will merge with McLaren Cars, releasing its new vehicles under the McLaren brand. Making things even more interesting is CYVN's additional "strategic investment" in EV maker NIO. This could potentially lead to the development of a McLaren EV.
Where are McLaren cars made?
McLaren cars are made in two different locations. The carbon fiber tubs that form the basis of all the brand's vehicles are made in Sheffield, UK, at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre. The tubs then go to the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK, where all McLaren cars are manufactured. In addition, McLaren Racing has its headquarters at that same McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. Another part of the company located on McLaren's Woking campus is McLaren Special Operations, or MSO, its bespoke division that lets customers customize and bespoke order the exterior paint, interior materials, and many other aspects of their vehicles.
McLaren offers a wide variety of road-going cars. These include the 1,258 horsepower McLaren W1 supercar that won over Jay Leno, the 750S Coupe and Spider that pack 740 horsepower from their twin-turbo V8s, the Artura Coupe and Spider featuring a hybrid V6 and 690 horsepower, and the GTS Coupe with its 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
McLaren also makes track-focused cars that are not legal for road use. The most recent of these is the Solus GT (shown above), of which only 25 will ever be made. There's a lot that McLaren fans should know about the Solus GT, an F1-inspired single-seater that places the driver in the center within its closed cockpit. It's powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 829 horsepower, which channels its power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox. According to McLaren, it does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, on to a claimed top speed of over 200 mph.