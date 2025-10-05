Why The U.S. Military Can't Replace Its Aging C-17 Globemaster Just Yet

The C-17 Globemaster III isn't as old as planes like the famously ancient (yet still remarkably effective) B-52 Stratofortress, but it's still getting to be a little long in the tooth, as it has been in consistent service with the United States since 1993. Despite eclipsing 30 years old, it's still going strong and will likely see service into the 2040s. While aircraft manufacturers are always innovating and working on what's next to fly in combat zones, the C-17 doesn't seem like it's going to have a replacement anytime soon.

Is the C-17 Globemaster the ultimate case of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it?" Or is it a little more nuanced than that? While other planes like the Airbus A400M do a similar job to the C-17, and giants like the C-5 Galaxy can carry much more cargo around the world, the C-17 itself has a unique set of capabilities that make it quite possibly the best plane for the job. The United States Air Force bills the C-17 as "The most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force." There simply isn't a replacement for this cargo plane in America's inventory.