Can The Chinook Helicopter Land On Water?

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is one of the United States military's largest and most robust transport helicopters. It has been in service with the U.S. Army since the early 1960s with more than 950 currently in operation around the world. While it's not the largest helicopter in the U.S. military — that honor goes to the CH-53K King Stallion — the Chinook is massive. As a transport helicopter, the Chinook boasts numerous capabilities, including the ability to carry up to 33 fully armed troops plus a pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer as well as payloads weighing up to 26,000 lbs.

Advertisement

It's used primarily by the U.S. Army, operating in the places where service tends to find itself, which is on land. While the Army does have its own ships, it's predominantly a ground fighting force, so it's unlikely many people look at the Chinook and think it might have something to do with water-based operations. For the most part, that's true, but that doesn't mean tests haven't been conducted to determine whether or not the Chinook can float.

In 1965, Boeing worked with the Army to test the Chinook's floating capabilities, and they proved that the helicopter could indeed land on water. They used an early model CH-47A Chinook and succeeded in testing it by sealing its fuselage. This demonstrated the chopper's naval abilities, making it another asset capable of supporting amphibious operations. However, the helicopter's water-based abilities didn't end there.

Advertisement