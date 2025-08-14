Who Designed The SR-71 Blackbird Jet, And Where Was It Built?

There are certain planes that are so special that their very name is spoken in hushed tones. The legendary SR-71 Blackbird is one such craft. Designed during the Cold War, the Blackbird was a replacement for the U-2 spy plane, one of which had been shot down as it flew over the Soviet Union at a height of 70,000 feet in 1960, rushing the need for a replacement. As luck would have it, the clever people at the Lockheed Aircraft Corporation (known today as Lockheed Martin) were already on the case. More specifically, the Lockheed Advanced Development Group — or Skunk Works, as it's better known — was working on a faster and higher-flying reconnaissance aircraft, featuring a minimal radar cross-section. The latter was aided by its black radar-absorbing paint that gave the SR-71 its "Blackbird" nickname.

Under pressure from Washington, the Skunk Works crew, led by the legendary Kelly Johnson, was tasked with turning the project into a reality and doing so as quickly as possible. It's a testament to the dedication and skill of the engineers that the first full-sized SR-71 flew on December 22, 1964 (a smaller A-12 Blackbird flew on April 30, 1962). The Skunk Works team was based in an anonymous, cream and rust colored building tucked away in a corner of Burbank Airport, California. It was from this unassuming windowless building that a legend was born. It was here that the SR-71 was built.