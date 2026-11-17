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Emergencies can strike at any time — it could be a power outage, an extreme weather event, a sudden evacuation, a car breakdown, or a camping accident, among many other things. You can never be too prepared for such scenarios, and having an emergency kit ready to go is one of the best ways to prepare. Official guidance from organizations like the Department of Homeland Security, the American Red Cross, and others does a pretty good job of listing the things you need to have for your kit. However, these guidelines usually list supplies in broad categories like tools, communication, food, and lighting.

The lists are useful but may leave you staring at an endless shopping list. For this reason, we want to help you narrow it down to a dozen specific, compact, and useful gadgets so you settle on items proven to work well for their given functions. You also need to have as many functional items as possible — so this collection seeks to help you survive without hogging space. Of course, you need to have them alongside other recommended non-gadget emergency kit items.