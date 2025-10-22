The Best Solar Panels You Can Buy In 2025, According To The Experts

Based solely on the merits of the panels themselves, Maxeon (widely known as SunPower in 2024) solar panels are the best you can buy in 2025 according to the experts. In its ranking of "Most Efficient Solar Panels for 2025," CNET awarded different models of Maxeon solar panels three of the top-four spots on its list.

At the top, with an efficiency rating in excess of 24% compared to the list's majority in the high 22% range, is the Maxeon Performance 7, a 455-watt solar panel intended for residential use. However, despite Maxeon Solar Technologies' 2024 announcement of its plans to "focus exclusively on [the] U.S. Market," the Maxeon 7 isn't yet widely available in the United States nearly a year later. A dispute with U.S Customs & Border Protection (CBP) is a key factor to its limited availability, according to a report by PV-Tech.

In addition to the issues Maxeon is facing with importing its solar panels, the Performance 7 panels are not available for sale except through certified installers. That not only prevents most of the DIY-crowd from buying these panels, it also makes it difficult to directly compare prices of Maxeon solar panels to those from other brands. However, Sunwatts, a Maxeon/SunPower competitor, compared its total installed system price of $2.25 per watt to SunPower's $5.00 average cost per watt as an example. Of course, component quality comes into question when comparing Sunwatts' 25-year product and power output warranty to Maxeon's 40-year power, product, and service warranty.