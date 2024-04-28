6 Things To Consider Before Installing Solar Panels At Your Rental Property Or Home

One of the top things you need to consider before getting solar panels for your rental property is whether your roof is fit for solar installation. To determine its suitability, there are several factors to keep in mind.

To start off, solar panels perform best on roofs facing the south with a 15 to 40-degree incline. This positioning helps them receive optimal direct sunlight. The size of the available roof space also matters. According to energy solutions marketplace EnergySage, the average size of a 320-watt panel is 17.5 square feet. If you're considering a 10kwW residential solar array with about 30 panels, you'll need a roof space somewhere around 525 square feet. The exact figure can vary depending on your actual energy needs, though.

Aside from the orientation and size, determine whether your roof type and structure can handle solar panels. Make sure it isn't in need of major repairs, and if you opt to have it replaced, pick a roofing material that can last as long as, if not longer than, your system. Metal and tile roofing do well in this department, as they're good for at least 40 years (even up to 100), well beyond most solar arrays' lifetime of 25 to 30 years. Asphalt shingles are great, too, but get higher-quality ones to ensure longevity. Your roof surroundings should be considered as well. Solar panels require direct sunlight, so any trees or shade blocking the sun needs to be removed if possible.

It's a good idea to have a solar professional evaluate your property if you're unsure whether your roof is okay for installation. If, however, they assess that it's not, you can always go for ground-mounted panels, provided you have the space. They, however, have higher installation costs.